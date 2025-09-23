The post FC Barcelona Stars Win At Ballon D’Or Ceremony appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An FC Barcelona star won the Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening. NurPhoto via Getty Images FC Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal, Aitana Bonmati and Vicky Lopez all won awards at France Football’s star-studded Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening. Lamine came up short for the best male player award, which was taken home by his former teammate Ousmane Dembele. While Lamine won a domestic Spanish treble with his club last season, Dembele scooped all the French trophies on offer and also a maiden Champions League crown for himself and PSG. Those achievements won PSG the best male club gong, with the female equivalent going to Arsenal as Barca missed out twice in that area, and Luis Enrique the men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy winner for being the best coach. One of the biggest shocks of the night was Pedri, considered one of the best midfielders in the world, finishing in 11th place for the best male player award. Yet even further down the pecking order was Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., a runner up in 2024 to Rodri but dropping down to 16th on this occasion. There was still success for Lamine elsewhere, however, as he won the Kopa Trophy for the second year running. Vicky Lopez secured its female equivalent, in the award that is given to the best players under the age of 21 and voted by a jury of former Ballon d’Or winners. The best female trophy award stayed with FC Barcelona While FC Barcelona is still yet to boast a best male player winner since Lionel Messi in 2019, Bonmati took home the best female player for the third year running. With Alexia Putellas winning twice before her back-to-back earlier this decade, the award has gone to a Barca player for the last five editions of… The post FC Barcelona Stars Win At Ballon D’Or Ceremony appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An FC Barcelona star won the Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening. NurPhoto via Getty Images FC Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal, Aitana Bonmati and Vicky Lopez all won awards at France Football’s star-studded Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening. Lamine came up short for the best male player award, which was taken home by his former teammate Ousmane Dembele. While Lamine won a domestic Spanish treble with his club last season, Dembele scooped all the French trophies on offer and also a maiden Champions League crown for himself and PSG. Those achievements won PSG the best male club gong, with the female equivalent going to Arsenal as Barca missed out twice in that area, and Luis Enrique the men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy winner for being the best coach. One of the biggest shocks of the night was Pedri, considered one of the best midfielders in the world, finishing in 11th place for the best male player award. Yet even further down the pecking order was Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., a runner up in 2024 to Rodri but dropping down to 16th on this occasion. There was still success for Lamine elsewhere, however, as he won the Kopa Trophy for the second year running. Vicky Lopez secured its female equivalent, in the award that is given to the best players under the age of 21 and voted by a jury of former Ballon d’Or winners. The best female trophy award stayed with FC Barcelona While FC Barcelona is still yet to boast a best male player winner since Lionel Messi in 2019, Bonmati took home the best female player for the third year running. With Alexia Putellas winning twice before her back-to-back earlier this decade, the award has gone to a Barca player for the last five editions of…

FC Barcelona Stars Win At Ballon D’Or Ceremony

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:39
DAR Open Network
D$0.02975-10.17%
RealLink
REAL$0.05903-3.89%
CROWN
CROWN$0.047-2.48%
Runner
RUNNER$0.0009216+10.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017173-1.17%
StarsMint Stars
STARS$0.002091-41.80%
WINK
WIN$0.00005016-2.45%

An FC Barcelona star won the Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

FC Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal, Aitana Bonmati and Vicky Lopez all won awards at France Football’s star-studded Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening.

Lamine came up short for the best male player award, which was taken home by his former teammate Ousmane Dembele.

While Lamine won a domestic Spanish treble with his club last season, Dembele scooped all the French trophies on offer and also a maiden Champions League crown for himself and PSG.

Those achievements won PSG the best male club gong, with the female equivalent going to Arsenal as Barca missed out twice in that area, and Luis Enrique the men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy winner for being the best coach.

One of the biggest shocks of the night was Pedri, considered one of the best midfielders in the world, finishing in 11th place for the best male player award. Yet even further down the pecking order was Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., a runner up in 2024 to Rodri but dropping down to 16th on this occasion.

There was still success for Lamine elsewhere, however, as he won the Kopa Trophy for the second year running.

Vicky Lopez secured its female equivalent, in the award that is given to the best players under the age of 21 and voted by a jury of former Ballon d’Or winners.

The best female trophy award stayed with FC Barcelona

While FC Barcelona is still yet to boast a best male player winner since Lionel Messi in 2019, Bonmati took home the best female player for the third year running. With Alexia Putellas winning twice before her back-to-back earlier this decade, the award has gone to a Barca player for the last five editions of the Ballon d’Or awards.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomsanderson/2025/09/22/fc-barcelona-stars-win-at-ballon-dor-ceremony/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.6-7.99%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005454-13.55%
BULLS
BULLS$745.33-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Share
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Share
Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:21
Share

Trending News

More

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan