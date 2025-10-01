FC Barcelona Versus Paris-Saint Germain Champions League Line Up

Lamine Yamal will start for FC Barcelona on Wednesday, as the Catalans host Champions League holders Paris-Saint Germain in Montjuic. Europa Press via Getty Images

Lamine Yamal will start for FC Barcelona on Wednesday, as the La Liga kings host Champions League holders Paris-Saint Germain in Montjuic.

The youngster had previously been injured thanks to discomfort in the pubic area, and therefore missed his team’s opening match in the competition this term against Newcastle United.

On Sunday, Lamine came off the bench and made an immediate impact at Real Sociedad’s expense.

Setting up Robert Lewandowski with a cross to the back post after one of his mindbending dribbles, the Spain international will hope to repeat such exploits on the continent when PSG visit the Catalan capital.

FC Barcelona makes changes up front

As the Pole hits the bench, though, he won’t be Lamine’s primary target with Ferran Torres expected to be up front as the central 9.

Rewarded for his double at St. James’ Park which sunk Newcastle almost a fortnight ago, as well as another assist against La Real, Marcus Rashford is the left winger in the injured Raphinha’s place.

Pipping Fermin Lopez to the post, Dani Olmo gets the nod to complete a midfield trio with Pedri and a more retreated pivot in Frenkie de Jong.

FC Barcelona pearl Cubarsi features

Rested at the weekend, Pau Cubarsi returns to form a centre back partnership with Eric Garcia.

That means Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen are benched, but the full back pairing is still the same meaning starts for Jules Kounde and Gerard Martin .

As Joan Garcia recovers from surgery, Wojciech Szczesny is the goalkeeper looking to keep a freescoring PSG, lacking Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, at bay.

FC Barcelona coach Flick is not out for revenge

Barca and PSG’s last meeting in Montjuic ended in tragic fashion for the Blaugrana, with a Ronald Araujo red card turning the tide in a quarterfinal second leg which Mbappe 4-1 to run out 6-4 winners overall.

That spring 2024 loss happened on the watch of Flick’s predecessor Xavi Hernandez, and even if he were responsible, the German insisted he is not out for revenge at his prematch press conference on Tuesday.

“We are FC Barcelona and we like to be favourites in the Champions League, but we know that it is a very long road and that we have a spectacular opponent in front of us.

I’m not thinking about the last match against PSG because we have to focus on this one. The past is different from the present moment. Everything has changed completely,” Flick stated.

FC Barcelona Line Up Vs. Paris Saint Germain: Szczesny; Gerard, Cubarsi, Eric, Kounde; De Jong, Pedri, Olmo; Rashford, Ferran, Lamine.