FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

The regulation of cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards on transparency, consumer protection, and digital custody, in order to strengthen market confidence and ensure safer operations for exchanges, wallets, and crypto service providers.
The consultation was published on May 2, 2025, and opened a public discussion on operational responsibilities and safeguarding requirements for digital assets (CoinDesk). The goal is to make the rules clearer without hindering the sector’s evolution.
According to the data collected by our regulatory monitoring team, in the first weeks following the publication, the feedback received from professionals and operators focused mainly on custody, incident reporting, and insurance requirements.
Industry analysts note that many responses require technical clarifications on multi-sig, asset segregation, and recovery protocols, as well as proposals to scale obligations based on the size of the operator.
The consultation document clarifies how to apply rules inspired by traditional finance to the crypto perimeter, balancing innovation, market integrity, and user protection.
In this context, the goal is to introduce minimum standards for all firms under the supervision of the FCA, an essential step for a more transparent and secure sector, with measurable benefits for users.
The FCA is considering whether to make the Consumer Duty fully applicable to platforms, brokers, custodians, and wallet providers.
The adoption of this requirement would lead to clear and verifiable outcomes: more transparent communications, products suitable for the target audience, and continuous support throughout the service lifecycle. It should be noted that the scope of application will be defined carefully to avoid ambiguities.
Additionally, companies will need to demonstrate that they have reduced the risk of avoidable harm to clients by assessing the suitability of more complex features, such as leverage and staking, and intervening promptly to correct any harm or undesirable outcomes. That said, controls must be proportionate to the risk and supported by documented evidence.
The British move fits into a context of increasing regulatory convergence. With MiCA fully operational in the EU, London aims to establish comparable standards to attract operators, without compromising user protection.
Simultaneously, the FCA is engaging in dialogue with U.S. authorities, in a process of cross-border cooperation that should facilitate the exchange of information on critical issues such as token listing, the travel rule, and incident management (CoinDesk). Indeed, international coordination becomes a key factor in reducing arbitrage and misalignments.
In practice, the consultation anticipates the introduction of more stringent operational obligations. By way of example, and with practical implications on the day-to-day:
Note on dates: the consultation document does not specify certain deadlines and does not confirm the removal of some existing bans, such as the ban on retail sale of ETNs for cryptocurrencies.
In a previous report, the FCA announced its intention to lift this ban starting from October 2025, a move supported by numerous specialized publications (CoinDesk). The timelines will be updated according to the official calendar published by the FCA.
According to David Geale, executive director of the FCA for payments and digital finance, the new rules do not eliminate the intrinsic risks of cryptocurrencies, but create a regulatory framework aimed at ensuring responsible business practices and better outcomes for customers (FCA – Speeches and statements). The consultation focuses on both innovation and user protection, with an outcome-oriented approach.
What changes for those using a UK-regulated exchange?
Users will benefit from greater transparency on risks and costs, along with stricter anti-abuse controls and verifiable minimum standards for fund custody. In other words, more clarity and stronger safeguards.
Does the Consumer Duty mean guaranteed reimbursement?
No. The Consumer Duty aims to ensure better outcomes for customers through corrective interventions, while not completely eliminating risk.
Will cryptocurrencies be “safe” by definition?
No. Regulation aims to reduce avoidable risks and improper practices, but the volatility and intrinsic risk of digital assets remain.
The path taken by the United Kingdom, with an outcomes-oriented approach and custody, could establish a new international standard.
If calibrated correctly, the new regulatory framework will reduce incentives for regulatory arbitrage and reward the strongest operators.
However, an excessively high compliance burden could penalize smaller players, with possible repercussions on competition and innovation. Yet, greater clarity of rules tends to favor more reliable markets in the medium term.
The FCA consultation represents a concrete step towards integrating the crypto market into the traditional regulatory framework without stifling innovation.
The scope and timing of the potential application of the Consumer Duty to the crypto sector and the final set of custody rules remain to be defined, elements that will influence the strategies of operators and investors in the United Kingdom and, hopefully, will also impact the European regulatory debate. In summary, a balance between user protection and sustainable market development will be crucial.