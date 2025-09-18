FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/18 12:00
Movement
MOVE$0,1345+3,22%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01657-2,29%
FCA Crypto Regulation
  • FCA crypto regulations aim to strike a balance, bringing innovation, protection, and balance to the marketplace.
  • The FCA crypto regulation rendering firms to be under FCA supervision in order to conform to the industry standards
  • FCA seeks public input on the handling of complaints and the application of “Consumer Duty” on crypto companies.

The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released a statement on new cryptocurrency regulations. The intentions of these guidelines ought to be clear; they should provide a defined picture of what is considered legal and illegal for companies operating in crypto, allowing innovation while protecting consumers and upholding market integrity. 

The move will be the latest step in the UK authorities’ regulation of digital currencies. In a report published on Wednesday, the FCA suggests new minimum standards for crypto firms. Surely, if these rules are implemented, the crypto space would be overseen by the FCA. 

Also Read: UK FCA Opens Retail Crypto ETNs Access, Derivatives Remain Banned

David Geale, Executive Director of Payments and Digital Finance at FCA, said: “Businesses that have applied for registration prior to the 16 December deadline and are listed on the Financial Services Register will be able to continue trading under the FCA’s temporary registration regime while waiting for their applications to be processed. When the proposed legislation becomes effective, a new UA check will no longer be performed.

Risks and Stability Covered in FCA Crypto Regulations

The FCA crypto regulation won’t make the investment risks associated with crypto go away. However, they will benefit businesses in providing more transparent products for those interested in crypto investments.

Geale said the consultation paper compared these new measures to traditional bank standards. Many of these regulations are concerned with operational resiliency and financial crime. These are critical gaps that need to be filled in order for the crypto space to work securely.

The handling of complaints is another major issue of the FCA crypto regulation. The FCA is a regulator, and the act called the ” Financial Ombudsman Service” is the agency currently responsible for accepting complaints about consumers and their treatment by financial services firms. This may potentially bring higher levels of consumer trust for crypto companies.

FCA Considers “Consumer Duty” for Crypto in Light of Global Cooperation

The consultation paper is looking for feedback on the “Consumer Duty” which requires all financial companies to act in the best interests of their customers following FCA crypto regulations. The FCA is considering applying this rule to crypto companies. 

This followed the creation of a crypto bill by the UK government in April. The bill would subject crypto exchanges and dealers to the same financial regulatory firewalls applied to all other financial service firms.

The UK has made it clear that it was not ‘open for business’ and was intent on addressing crypto fraud and abuse. This indicates that the country is committed to regulating the crypto space while at the same time opening space for innovation and development. These regulations are considered essential to guarantee an equal playing field in the cryptocurrency industry.

Also, there is growing international crypto regulation cooperation. The United Kingdom and the US have been working on ways they could tighten their cooperation on digital currencies. 

These discussions have included members from leading crypto companies such as Coinbase and Ripple, as well as banks such as Bank of America and Barclays, suggesting that there is an increasing global impetus to regulate crypto.

A significant impact on the digital asset industry could result from the FCA crypto regulation. The goal is to strike a balance between innovation and consumer protection. However, public feedback would be important in determining the UK’s approach to conducting these rules; public sentiment shapes the direction of crypto regulation in the UK.

Also Read: UK Moves In on Crypto, What the FCA’s Plan Could Mean for the Market

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01444-0,27%
Curve
CRV$0,8239+5,79%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 06:05
Share
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SEI
SEI$0,3451+4,07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005252+3,85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005551+0,65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:14
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1485+4,65%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket