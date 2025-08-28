FDA approves new Covid vaccines with limits under RFK Jr.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 01:49
Pfizer’s Covid vaccine Comirnaty, seen at a CVS Pharmacy in Eagle Rock, California, Sept. 14, 2023.

Irfan Khan | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the latest round of Covid vaccines in the U.S., but set new limits on who can get them.

The agency ended its broader authorization of the shots, only clearing them for people at higher risk of severe illness. That includes those 65 and up and younger adults with at least one underlying condition that puts them at higher risk.

The move could complicate access to the shots for millions of Americans, and raises questions about whether insurance plans will still cover them for healthy adults.

“The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a post on X.

“The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense,” he said. “This framework delivers all three.”

It follows several efforts by Kennedy, a prominent vaccine skeptic, to change and undermine immunizations in the U.S. The new limited authorizations are a break from U.S. vaccine policy in previous years, which recommended an annual Covid shot for all Americans 6 months and up.

A key panel of vaccine advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must vote to recommend the Covid shots. But Kennedy earlier this year gutted that panel and named new members, some of whom are widely known vaccine critics.

In the post, Kennedy said the shots are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors. But it’s unclear how easily patients without high risk factors will be able to get a Covid vaccine.

Kennedy said the FDA has authorized Moderna‘s shot for those 6 months and up, Pfizer‘s vaccine for people ages five and up and Novavax‘s jab for those ages 12 and up, but for those specifically at higher risk of getting severely sick from the virus.

Adults ages 65 and up are at higher risk of severe Covid, and so are younger adults who are immunocompromised or have underlying medication conditions such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and heart diseases, according to the CDC’s website.

In a release, Pfizer confirmed that the FDA had cleared its updated Covid shot for use in adults 65 and above and those ages five through 64 with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe illness. The company will begin shipping the shot immediately, and it will be available in pharmacies, hospitals and clinics nationwide “in the coming days.”

In a separate release, Moderna also confirmed that its updated Covid shot is approved for those 65 and up and people 6 months through 64 years of age who are at higher risk of severe illness. The company added that its new, next-generation Covid vaccine is approved for older adults and high-risk patients ages 12 through 64. Moderna said it expects the shots to be available in the coming days.

Shares of Pfizer and Moderna were trading slightly higher Wednesday afternoon, while Novavax shares dipped.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/27/fda-covid-vaccine-authorization–rfk.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen

Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen

Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Google Cloud zet een grote stap in de blockchain wereld met de ontwikkeling van een eigen Layer 1 blockchain, namelijk Google Cloud Universal Ledger (Ticker: GCUL). Het project bevindt zich momenteel in de private testnet fase en moet dienen als infrastructuur voor financiële instellingen wereldwijd. Daarmee positioneert Google zich niet alleen als aanbieder van cloud oplossingen voor bestaande blockchains, maar ook als bouwer van een volledig nieuw protocol. Doelen van het project Het belangrijkste doel van GCUL is het ondersteunen van tokenized assets, 24/7 settlements en Python gebaseerde smart contracts. Google wil hiermee financiële instellingen de mogelijkheid bieden om efficiënter betalingen en transacties af te wikkelen, zonder afhankelijk te zijn van een blockchain. Rich Widmann, hoofd Web3 strategie bij Google Cloud, benadrukt dat GCUL bedoeld is als neutrale oplossing waar elk financieel instituut mee kan bouwen. Volgens Google ligt de focus op het ontwikkelen van een systeem dat niet alleen transacties verwerkt, maar ook bredere toepassingen mogelijk maakt. Google dropping some details on its L1 blockchain (GCUL) over on LI Chain will feature python based smart contracts. Aims to be neutral infra built for finance w/ "native commercial bank money on-chain", 24/7 cap markets infra, payments and agentic capabilities. Looks like they… pic.twitter.com/cB1vlq3Oyv — Omar (@TheOneandOmsy) August 26, 2025 Met dit project speelt Google in op de groeiende vraag naar snelle en goedkope betaaloplossingen in een tijd waarin traditionele systemen vaak traag en gefragmenteerd zijn. Concurrentie met bestaande netwerken De lancering van GCUL plaatst Google rechtstreeks naast andere grote spelers zoals Stripe en Circle, die ook werken aan eigen blockchains. Stripe ontwikkelt Tempo terwijl Circle met Arc de nadruk legt op stablecoin adoptie en kapitaalmarkten. Het grote verschil zit volgens Google in de neutraliteit van GCUL. Waar Stripe en Circle vooral hun eigen producten en ecosystemen versterken, wil Google een infrastructuur neerzetten die toegankelijk is voor meerdere banken en partners. Dat maakt het project aantrekkelijker voor een brede groep. Toch zijn er kritische geluiden. Sommige analisten vragen zich af in hoeverre een blockchain die volledig door Google wordt gebouwd werkelijk gedecentraliseerd kan zijn. Widmann stelt dat de opzet zo is gemaakt dat bedrijven GCUL zelfstandig kunnen draaien, zonder dat ze afhankelijk zijn van Google zelf. Adoptie door grote bedrijven De samenwerking met CME Group geldt als een vroege validatie van Google's blockchain ambities. CME test momenteel het gebruik van GCUL voor tokenization en wholesale payments, met de belofte van goedkopere en snellere afwikkeling van onder meer margin, collateral en transactiekosten. Verdere testen met andere partijen staan gepland voor later dit jaar. TO TEST TOKENIZATION LATER THIS YEAR, THE DERIVATIVES TRADING GIANT CME GROUP HAS PARTNERED WITH THE U.S. IT GIANT GOOGLE CLOUD, WITH PLANS TO LAUNCH SERVICES IN 2026! CLASSIFIED FOR PAYMENTS AND STORES OF VALUE, CME GROUP HAS ALREADY LAUNCHED $XRP FUTURES AND LISTED #XRP! pic.twitter.com/JQPgmEDzAr — Tehseen Ahmed (@Tahseenahmed22) March 25, 2025 Daarnaast speculeert de markt dat ook andere grote bedrijven zoals Amazon of Microsoft zich in de toekomst kunnen aansluiten. Google zelf verwacht dat ondernemingen GCUL uiteindelijk zelfstandig gaan gebruiken om hun klanten directer en goedkoper te bedienen.
Coinstats2025/08/28 02:01
Cardano (ADA) Price Forecast, Injective’s ETF Buzz, & Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Surge; Top Altcoins For August

Cardano (ADA) Price Forecast, Injective’s ETF Buzz, & Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Surge; Top Altcoins For August

Cardano (ADA) Price Forecast, Injective's ETF Buzz, & Cold Wallet's $6.4M Surge; Top Altcoins For August

Crypto markets are at a pivotal point, and three projects, Cardano, Injective, and Cold Wallet, are drawing investor focus for very different reasons. The Cardano (ADA) price forecast is heating up as ADA retests the $1.25 level, a resistance point that has historically defined the start of bull phases. Meanwhile, the Injective (INJ) market analysis
Coinstats2025/08/28 02:00
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano's Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
