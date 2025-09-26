Fear and Greed Index Hits 5-Month Low as BTC Drops to $109K – Warning or Buying Opportunity?

Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced a rough 24 hours, losing about $3,000 in a single plunge. The bears took over on September 25, cutting short bitcoin’s rally to $114,000. The asset fell below $109,000 for the first time in weeks as its trajectory was reversed.

Amid the plunge, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index has fallen to its lowest level in five months, signaling fear among investors. This raises the question of whether current market conditions present a buying opportunity or a warning sign that more pain is to come.

Bitcoin Investors in Fear

Analysts attributed bitcoin’s latest decline to recent remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. He revealed that the Federal Reserve is in a difficult position due to a weakening labor market and rising inflation. He signaled caution on future rate cuts, highlighting troubling signs in the U.S. economy and the risks of easing too aggressively.

Following the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where rates were cut, Powell’s latest remarks cast uncertainty on future macroeconomic policy. Investors are uncertain whether upcoming FOMC meetings, scheduled for October and December, will result in rate cuts. Such levels of uncertainty usually trigger volatility in risk assets, of which BTC is one.

As reflected in the Fear and Greed Index, this BTC decline was met with fearful sentiment from investors. Market participants are worried whether this could be the onset of a long and deep corrective phase or just a shakeout preceding a massive rally.

Buying Opportunity?

The index measures investor sentiment by analyzing several factors, including market volatility, social media trends, and Bitcoin momentum. When investors get fearful, the index hovers close to 0, and when they are greedy, the figure rises to 100. A neutral market sentiment keeps the index around 50.

At the time of writing, the index was at 28, signaling fear among investors. It has the potential to decline further before recovering; however, it is expected to rise to the neutral and possibly greed levels as BTC rallies again.

Market experts insist that the bull market is not over, so this plunge is likely a buying opportunity. Moreover, declines in the Fear and Greed Index to the fear zone have been historically followed by price recoveries and rallies to the greed zone.

