Feature Flags in Fintech Apps: Deliver New Features Without Big Risk

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/03 12:22
In fintech, every new feature brings risk. A payment app is not the same as a game or a social app. If something breaks, users can lose money, and trust goes away very fast. Still, product teams need to move quick and release new things. This is a big challenge for a Technical Product Manager.

One tool that helps a lot in this situation is feature flags.

\ Why Feature Flags Are Important ?

A feature flag means you deploy code live, but do not show it to all users. You control who sees it: maybe only your team, maybe a small test group, or maybe 10% of users. If something goes wrong, you can close the feature fast, without waiting for a new app release.

In fintech this matters even more:

  • Risk is high – a small bug can make a payment fail.
  • Regulation is strict – a mistake can bring compliance issues.
  • User trust is fragile – one bad experience, many customers leave.

\ How It Works ?

  1. Dev team builds the feature and deploys with a flag.
  2. PM decides which group can use it.
  3. Team watches metrics, feedback, and transaction health.
  4. If all is good → open to more.
  5. If there is a problem → close the flag quickly.

It looks simple, but behind it there are many details.

\ Real Example From Our Project

We rolled out one QR payment feature with this plan:

  1. Project team first – package went only to the project team, they tested in production but in safe way.
  2. Internal staff next – after it was OK, we opened only for company employees.
  3. Slow rollout – 1%, then 10%, then 20% of users. At every step, we checked transactions carefully.

All the time we kept a kill switch ready. If a bug showed up, we closed instantly. This gave us confidence to innovate but also protect users.

\ Fintech-Specific Challenges

Using feature flags in fintech is not always easy. Some issues are:

  • Fraud risk: if the wrong group sees an unfinished feature, it can be abused.
  • Transaction check: must monitor not only crashes, but also double charges, timeouts, wrong balances.
  • Multiple platforms: fintech apps are on iOS, Android, web → the flag must behave the same in all.
  • Regulation: in some markets A/B testing is not accepted, need compliance approval.

\ Best Practices for PMs

  • Always have a kill switch. Without it, a feature flag is useless.
  • Do rollout step by step. 1%, 5%, 10%… not 0 to 100.
  • Define success before. Is good result no error? Or also better conversion, more usage?
  • Prepare rollback plan. If you close the flag, what happens to users already touched the feature?
  • Communicate wide. Dev, QA, ops, compliance, support all need to know rollout plan.

\ Tools and Approaches

Some teams build their own feature flag system. Others use LaunchDarkly, Firebase Remote Config, or similar. In fintech, often a custom solution is better because of security, data center rules, and audit logs.

Important is not the tool, but the process:

  • Who can switch on/off?

  • How quick does update reach users?

  • Is log ready for regulator if they ask?

\ More Scenarios Where Flags Help

  • New login method – test Face ID or fingerprint with small group first.
  • UI redesign – show new dashboard to 5% and see if adoption increases.
  • Backend migration – move some payments to new service step by step.

In all cases, flags give chance to test, but also control.

\ Conclusion

Feature flag is simple idea but very powerful. In fintech apps it is a safety net for innovation. Without flags, each release is a big risk. With flags, PM and dev teams can be brave but also safe.

As a Technical Product Manager, you need to go fast but also protect users. This balance is what makes feature flags so important.

