Fed Beige Book Unveils Crucial Insights Into Stagnant Economic Activity

Ray Dalio waarschuwt: dollar verzwakt – heeft Bitcoin de oplossing?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. De Amerikaanse biljonair Ray Dalio waarschuwde onlangs voor een dalende U.S. dollar reserve. Volgens Dalio gaat deze dalende reserve samen met een shift in kapitaal naar Bitcoin en goud. Is dit het moment om in Bitcoin te investeren? Er zijn recentelijk steeds meer onzekerheden ontstaan rondom de Amerikaanse economie. Deze onzekerheden ontstonden toen Trump aan het roer kwam als president en zijn tarievenoorlog startte. Sindsdien is deze Amerikaanse economie nooit echt meer tot rust gekomen. Men maakt zich nu zorgen over een mogelijke recessie of in ieder geval een dalende waarde van de U.S. dollar. Volgens biljonair Ray Dalio is het deze ontwikkeling geweest die er nu voor gaat zorgen dat de adoptie van Bitcoin en goud hard gaat toenemen. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Bitcoin nieuws: Markt shift naar Bitcoin en goud In een interview met The Financial Times uitte Ray Dalio zijn zorgen over de dalende reserve van de Amerikaanse dollar. Volgens Dalio is dit een belangrijke indicatie dat de lange termijn stabiliteit van de dollar in gevaar is. Dalio zag deze ontwikkeling ook als een reden voor een toename in de adoptie van Bitcoin en goud. Bitcoin en goud vormen namelijk de ideale alternatieven voor een instabiele US dollar. Robert Kiyosaki lijkt een soortgelijke uitspraak te doen. Kiyosaki gaf namelijk aan dat Bitcoin en goud veiligere keuze zijn dan obligaties. Deze investeringen zijn over het algemeen een goed middel tegen inflatie en dus tegen een dalende waarde van de US dollar. De belangrijkste voordelen voor Bitcoin zijn volgens Dalio de beperkte token voorraad. Hetzelfde geldt voor goud. Goud heeft over de afgelopen weken indruk weten te maken want het bereikte onlangs voor het eerst een waarde van boven de € 97.000 per kilo. Hiermee doet de goudprijs het 3,5 keer zo goed als de S&P 500. bitcoin koers, bitcoin verwachting, ray dalio, bitcoin nieuws, bitcoin stijgt" width="750" height="302" /> Goudkoers stijgt voorbij €97.000 – bron: hollandgold Bitcoin verwachting: gaat Bitcoin koers richting nieuwe recordhoogte? Op het moment dat de markt daadwerkelijk een shift ervaart waarin steeds meer investeerders ervoor kiezen om in Bitcoin en goud te investeren, zal de Bitcoin koers uiteraard mooie winst doorgaan maken. Winsten die op dit moment hard lijken nodig te zijn, want de koers heeft recentelijk niet al te veel indruk weten te maken. Bitcoin is over de afgelopen 30 dagen namelijk 2,6% gedaald in waarde en bevindt zich hiermee net boven de $ 111.000. Hiermee bevindt de Bitcoin koers zich ver onder zijn recente hoogte bij de $ 124.000. Bitcoin koers grafiek (1 maand) – bron: Coinmarketcap Deze recente daling van de Bitcoin koers lijkt deels te maken te hebben met toenemende interesse voor Ethereum. Steeds meer institutionele investeerders kozen er recentelijk voor om Ethereum te kopen in plaats van Bitcoin. Deze institutionele interesse in Ethereum lijkt nu echter al langzaam weer af te nemen. Er is dan ook een realistisch scenario waar Bitcoin zijn weg omhoog binnenkort weer in gaat zetten. Helemaal als de zorgen over US dollar en de Amerikaanse economie toe blijven nemen en steeds meer investeerders kiezen voor een alternatief zoals BTC. Mocht deze situatie van toenemende adoptie realiteit worden, dan kan er door investeerders al snel omhoog gekeken worden. In dat geval kan de koers al snel stijgen richting zijn weerstand rond de $ 114.357. Op het moment dat deze weerstand verbroken kan worden, kan er verder omhoog gekeken worden richting de weerstand bij de $ 117.046. Als ook deze weerstand voorbij wordt gestreefd, dan is er zelfs een nieuwe recordhoogte mogelijk bij de $ 124.000. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Bitcoin blockchain ervaart problemen: Bitcoin Hyper biedt oplossing Toenemende adoptie voor Bitcoin zal ook garant voor een stijging in de activiteit op de Bitcoin blockchain. En het is deze stijging in activiteit die nu de nodige problemen met zich mee kan brengen. De huidige Bitcoin blockchain is simpelweg niet meer opgewassen tegen de moderne eisen van de gedecentraliseerde applicaties. Hierdoor ervaren investeerders steeds vaker hoge transactiekosten, langzame transactiesnelheden en slechte programmeerbaarheid. Gelukkig is er met Bitcoin Hyper nu echter een project op de markt verschenen die een einde brengt aan al deze problemen. De Layer 2 oplossing van Bitcoin Hyper biedt goedkopere transactiekosten en transactiesnelheden die vergelijkbaar zijn met die van de Solana blockchain. Op deze manier wil Bitcoin Hyper de toekomst van de Bitcoin blockchain verstevigen. Deze Layer 2 oplossing is ontwikkeld met de hulp van de Solana virtual machine. With the fastest Bitcoin L2 in history. ⚡️ Hyper is ALWAYS hitting a bullseye. https://t.co/VNG0P4FWNQ pic.twitter.com/3NzEi9SVcU — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) September 2, 2025 Bitcoin Hyper is nu een presale gestart voor zijn native $HYPER token. Deze presale moet investeerders namelijk de laagst mogelijke prijs geven om te investeren in dit veelbelovende presale project. Naast aantrekkelijke kortingen moeten vroege investeerders ook kunnen profiteren van hoge staking beloningen. Op deze manier kunnen winsten al tijdens de presale gemaximaliseerd worden. De presale van Bitcoin Hyper bleek al snel een van de beste presales van 2025 te zijn. Deze presale heeft nu namelijk al meer dan $ 13 miljoen aan investeringen opgehaald. Tijdens deze presale zijn de staking beloningen nog altijd hoger dan 80%. En nu $HYPER tokens slechts $ 0,012845 per stuk kosten, lijkt dit het ideale moment om je aan te sluiten bij dit veelbelovende presale project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Ray Dalio waarschuwt: dollar verzwakt – heeft Bitcoin de oplossing? is geschreven door Joeri van Kuppeveld en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.