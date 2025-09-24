Powell reflected on the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis, noting both left lasting marks on […] The post Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers His Speech – Crypto on Edge appeared first on Coindoo.Powell reflected on the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis, noting both left lasting marks on […] The post Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers His Speech – Crypto on Edge appeared first on Coindoo.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers His Speech – Crypto on Edge

2025/09/24
Powell reflected on the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis, noting both left lasting marks on the economic landscape. He emphasized that decisive Fed action during these periods prevented deeper damage, but scars remain visible. Despite global turbulence, Powell said the U.S. economy has outperformed many of its peers, showing resilience amid trade disputes, tariff hikes, and geopolitical frictions.

Growth Slows as Labor Market Weakens

Still, growth is cooling. GDP expanded 1.5% in the first half of the year, down from 4% last year. Payroll gains have slowed sharply, slipping below the breakeven pace needed to sustain employment levels. Business sentiment, while improving from spring lows, remains subdued. Inflation has eased considerably since 2021 but continues to sit above the Fed’s 2% target.

Powell explained that the Fed’s decision to lower rates stemmed from labor market concerns, as risks to employment outweigh immediate inflation pressures. He warned, however, that tariff-related costs could push prices upward in the near term. “We face risks on both sides,” Powell said, stressing the Fed’s commitment to balancing stable prices with maximum employment. He also made clear there is no preset path for monetary policy, with decisions set to follow incoming data.

What It Means for Crypto Markets

For digital assets, Powell’s remarks carry mixed implications. On one hand, a more accommodative Fed stance tends to support risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which often benefit when liquidity expands. On the other hand, Powell’s warning about renewed inflation risks could limit expectations of deeper rate cuts, tempering enthusiasm in the crypto market.

Traders are now weighing whether the Fed’s neutral position sets the stage for a rebound in speculative assets or keeps investors cautious heading into the final quarter of 2025. With Bitcoin already struggling to hold key support levels and Ethereum under pressure near $4,000, Powell’s signal of flexibility rather than commitment may keep volatility high across both traditional and digital markets.

