Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/18 02:20
The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts.

Summary
  • FOMC cut interest rates by 25 basis points, leaving the door open for more cuts
  • The decision, while widely expected, also carries an easing tone
  • Bitcoin and altcoins could react in a moderately

The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market Committee decided to cut interest rates for the first time in 2025. Interest rates will go down by 25 basis points, as expected, from a range of 4.25%–4.50% to 4.00%–4.25%.

The Fed stated that it will leave the door open for more interest-rate cuts. However, Chair Jerome Powell did not commit to a clear path forward, including one that would commit the Fed to more easing. Instead, the central bank opted to retain its flexibility.

Still, the Fed chair highlighted rising concerns with employment and economic growth. This is a major shift in tone and potentially signals that the Fed could be more likely to lower interest rates in the future. Moreover, one member of the FOMC,, according to Bloomberg, dissented, wanting a 50-basis-point rate cut. While there is no official confirmation, the dissenter is likely Trump appointee Stephen Miran.

What the Fed decision means for Bitcoin and altcoins

Interest rates have a major effect on asset prices. Lower interest rates reduce the yields of fixed-income assets like bonds and Treasuries. At the same time, they reduce the cost of borrowing, making riskier assets more attractive. This includes Bitcoin and especially altcoins.

The Fed’s decision was widely anticipated, so it is not likely to have a major effect on crypto prices. Still, a more dovish tone on inflation and interest rates could push Bitcoin prices higher and boost altcoins even further.

