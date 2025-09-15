Fed Expected to Cut Rates Amid Growing Divisions and Trump Pressure

By: Coincentral
2025/09/15 13:11
TLDR

  • The Federal Reserve is poised to cut rates for the first time in nine months.
  • Trump has pressured the Fed to reduce borrowing costs to boost housing.
  • Unemployment claims are rising, signaling a softening labor market.
  • The Fed faces divisions over the scale of the rate cut, with some favoring smaller cuts.

The Federal Reserve is set to announce a rate cut this week for the first time in nine months. This decision comes at a time when the U.S. economy faces a slowing labor market, persistent inflation, and increasing pressure from President Donald Trump. However, divisions among Fed officials and the potential long-term effects on inflation are complicating the situation.

Rising Concerns Over Labor Market and Inflation

Recent data has shown a softening labor market, with the number of unemployment claims rising and employment growth showing signs of slowing. The Fed’s decision will reflect concerns about a potential economic downturn. Despite these concerns, inflation remains above the central bank’s target of 2%. Some Fed officials worry that further rate cuts could push inflation even higher, especially with ongoing tariffs.

Vincent Reinhart, Chief Economist at BNY Investments, noted that there are “weaknesses in the employment data” that may prompt the Fed to respond. However, he does not foresee a series of continuous cuts after this week’s decision. The challenge for the Fed is to balance the need to support economic growth with the risks posed by rising inflation.

President Trump’s Influence on the Fed’s Decision

President Trump has repeatedly pressured the Federal Reserve to cut rates, claiming that lower borrowing costs would stimulate economic growth, particularly in the housing market. In recent comments, Trump stated, “It’s perfect for cutting,” predicting that the central bank would announce a substantial reduction this week.

Trump’s influence has become a growing factor in the Fed’s decision-making process. He has publicly criticized Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, calling him “incompetent” and blaming him for the sluggish recovery in the housing market. Although Trump had attempted to fire Powell earlier in the year, he has backed off for now and stated he will wait until next year to replace him.

Divisions Among Fed Officials

The upcoming meeting of the Federal Reserve is expected to be contentious, with divisions among policymakers about how aggressively to cut rates. Some Fed members are calling for a smaller reduction, while others are pushing for a more significant cut. The possibility of multiple dissents at this meeting, potentially the highest number since 1990, reflects the uncertainty surrounding the decision.

Pat Harker, the former President of the Philadelphia Fed, pointed out that it is not clear whether this rate cut will signal the beginning of a broader trend. He remarked that it’s “not obvious” that the Fed will continue with a series of cuts after this initial move. This uncertainty reflects the delicate balance the Fed must maintain in responding to the mixed signals from the economy.

Market Reactions and Expectations

The market has widely priced in a 0.25% cut, with some even speculating that the Fed could lower rates by 0.50%. While there is little expectation for an aggressive cut, analysts are watching closely for any shifts in the Fed’s tone. “Attention will quickly turn to the tone of the policy board statement,” noted market analyst Chris Weston of Pepperstone.

Equity markets have recently shown positive movement, with indexes like the Nasdaq reaching new peaks. This optimism is tied to the belief that a rate cut could boost economic growth. However, there is also caution as investors weigh the potential risks of further rate reductions in an already inflationary environment.

The outcome of this meeting could significantly affect the direction of U.S. monetary policy, as well as broader market expectations. The Federal Reserve faces the challenge of navigating economic uncertainties while balancing political pressures from the White House.

Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

PANews reported on September 15 that French listed company Capital B disclosed that it had spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings of 48 bitcoins. It currently holds a total of 2,249 bitcoins, and the bitcoin yield has reached 1,536.6% since the beginning of the year.
Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals

Native Markets has secured the USDH ticker for Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, emerging as the winner in a heated governance vote that drew bids from heavyweights including Paxos and Ethena. Key Takeaways: Native Markets won the USDH stablecoin bid for Hyperliquid, defeating Paxos and other rivals. Paxos failed to gain traction despite a revised proposal offering deep PayPal integration, incentives, and capped revenue share. Native Markets plans a phased USDH rollout, backed by validator support and a reserve strategy involving BlackRock and Superstate. The decision, finalized Sunday, followed weeks of speculation and community debate, with Native Markets ultimately pulling ahead after validator commitments and prediction markets heavily favored the team. Ethena, once seen as a top contender, exited the race on Thursday, citing community concerns about its non-native infrastructure. Paxos Falls Short in USDH Bid Despite Midweek Proposal Revision Paxos remained in contention but failed to gain momentum despite revising its proposal midweek. Paxos’ Version 2 pitch included a deep integration of USDH into PayPal and Venmo, zero-cost on/off-ramps, and a $20 million incentive plan. It also commited all USDH revenue to Hyperliquid’s growth until $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) is reached, with Paxos capping its own share at 5% beyond $5 billion. Criticism emerged over the process itself. Some observers argued the compressed RFP timeline and validator links to Hyperliquid infrastructure may have given Native Markets an edge. Still, the vote concluded with broad validator backing and strong odds on prediction platform Myriad. Founder Max Fiege announced a phased rollout plan beginning with the submission of a Hyperliquid Improvement Proposal. The launch will include limited minting and redemption trials, capped at $800 per user, to test core functions before opening a USDH/USDC spot market and eventually unlocking full access. Native Markets pitched a tightly integrated stablecoin strategy tailored to Hyperliquid. Reserves in cash and US Treasuries will be managed off-chain by BlackRock, while on-chain tokenized assets will be handled via Superstate and Stripe’s Bridge infrastructure. Notably, the team pledged to split all reserve yield between Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund and broader ecosystem growth. The team’s credibility was bolstered by backers with experience at Uniswap Labs, Paradigm, and Polychain. Early endorsements from validator groups such as CMI Trading helped further solidify support. Trump-Backed GENIUS Act Boosts US Push for Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins The recent passage of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump, aims to cement the dollar’s dominance by backing dollar-pegged stablecoins in global markets. The Treasury Department expects the stablecoin market to exceed $2 trillion by 2028, a projection that places greater emphasis on liquidity, interoperability, and regulatory alignment across the ecosystem. Tether’s latest move underscores a pragmatic shift toward that future. As reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said the stablecoin sector is poised for explosive growth, projecting the market could balloon from its current $250 billion capitalization to as much as $2 trillion in the near future. “Many people think it will reach $1 to $2 trillion in a handful of years,” Garlinghouse said, adding that Ripple is positioned to benefit from that trajectory. Meanwhile, Western Union is positioning itself for a new phase of digital transformation, signaling strong interest in using stablecoins to modernize its global remittance operations
World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live

Will the new governance approval ignite WLFI’s next breakout?
