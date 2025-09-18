Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin

By: Coindoo
2025/09/18 02:01
Boom
BOOM$0.009248-0.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0059+1.54%

The federal funds rate now stands in a range of 4.00% to 4.25%, a level that reflects a delicate balancing act between persistent inflation risks and signs of cooling in the labor market.

For traditional markets, the move was largely expected, and its impact has been modest. But in the world of digital assets, the implications go far beyond a single decision. For crypto investors, the Fed’s cautious step highlights both the opportunities and the uncertainties of the months ahead. Fed officials expect 2 more rate cuts by the end of 2025.

The Liquidity Question

Cryptocurrencies thrive in environments where money is easier to borrow and capital is more abundant. A 0.25% cut signals the Fed’s willingness to provide some relief, but not an aggressive push to flood markets with liquidity. This measured approach may temper expectations of a major rally in the short term, though it still reduces pressure on leveraged positions and opens the door to gradual reallocation toward risk assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Institutional Appetite Still Building

Institutional investors often wait for clearer signals before making large commitments to crypto. A small cut suggests policymakers are being cautious, which could slow the pace of institutional adoption. On the other hand, it strengthens the case that crypto is here to stay as part of broader diversification strategies, especially if rate reductions continue through the end of the year.

READ MORE:

Trump Envoy Faces Scrutiny Over Crypto Ties

Inflation and Store-of-Value Narratives

Even with the rate cut, inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target, partly due to tariff policies and supply-chain adjustments. For crypto, this reinforces the store-of-value argument. Bitcoin, in particular, benefits from the perception that it can act as a hedge when real yields decline and the dollar faces structural challenges. A modest cut strengthens that narrative without igniting fears of uncontrolled inflation.

Altcoin Season Prospects

With Bitcoin expected to hold steady, attention could increasingly shift toward altcoins. Historically, altcoin rallies tend to lag initial Bitcoin strength during easing cycles. If liquidity expands gradually and investor confidence builds into 2025, a new altcoin season may emerge, driven by projects tied to tokenization, DeFi, and gaming. While near-term momentum may be limited, the groundwork for a broader market upswing is forming.

Potential for New Highs in 2025

A modest start today does not preclude stronger moves tomorrow. If the Fed continues easing in October and December, markets could gain conviction that policy is firmly in a supportive phase. In that case, 2025 may see Bitcoin testing previous record levels, with altcoins following suit in what could evolve into a full-scale bull market.

Conclusion

The Fed’s 0.25% cut is not a game-changer for crypto overnight, but it sets the stage for a gradual thaw in risk appetite. For digital assets, patience is required — this cycle may play out more slowly, but the long-term setup favors eventual new highs and a possible altcoin season as liquidity deepens.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1257+3.81%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2831-0.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.16393+2.42%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1257+3.81%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.0688-21.00%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000622+5.60%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5514+6.28%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why