Fed Governor Milan: It is reasonable to gradually reach the neutral interest rate by 50 basis points at a time

PANews reported on September 19th that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Milan stated: "My forecast for next year's interest rate is not much different from others. It is reasonable to gradually reach the neutral interest rate by 50 basis points at a time. I believe that a 50 basis point rate cut will not cause excessive market concern; it is a prudent pace."
