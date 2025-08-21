Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Wednesday, central bank Governor Christopher Waller said, “the payment system is experiencing what I have called a ‘technology-driven revolution’.”

He added that this includes instant payments, digital wallets, mobile payment apps, stablecoins, and other digital assets, and AI. He specifically cited stablecoins, or fiat-pegged crypto assets, as the driver of this fintech revolution.

Nothing Scary About DeFi

Waller emphasized that blockchain technology complements rather than replaces traditional payment systems, noting many stablecoin operations still rely on legacy payment services.

He explained how traditional payment transactions with something being bought and paid for, and technology facilitating the transaction and issuing a receipt. “The same process applies to the crypto world,” he said before adding:

Waller added that there was also nothing to be afraid of when thinking about using smart contracts, tokenization, or distributed ledgers in everyday transactions.

The central banker echoed the SEC Chair’s recent comments praising the recently signed GENIUS stablecoin bill, calling it an important step that could help stablecoins reach their full potential.

The speech also revealed the Fed is actively conducting technical research on real-world asset tokenization, smart contracts, and AI to understand trends and support private firms using banking infrastructure.

Christopher Waller’s comments reflect the central bank’s partial pivot toward embracing crypto, following April’s withdrawal of 2022 guidance that deterred banks from crypto activities.

Stablecoin Ecosystem Outlook

The stablecoin market is currently valued at around $280 billion, which represents around 7% of the total crypto market capitalization.

Tether still commands the lion’s share of that market with 60% and a record $167 billion USDT in circulation.

Circle remains second with 24% market share and $67.5 billion USDC in circulation, and Ethens USDe has flipped Maker’s USDS for third place with a 4% market share.

There have been a lot of new entrants to the crowded stable market recently, including Ripple (RLUSD) and World Liberty Finance (USD1), but these are minnows compared to the market leaders.

