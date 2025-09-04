Fed includes stablecoins and DeFi in October conference on payments innovation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04
The Federal Reserve Board announced on Sept. 3 that it will host a payments innovation conference on Oct. 21, where it will discuss stablecoins, DeFi, and tokenization.

The conference will feature panel discussions on the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, emerging stablecoin use cases and business models, artificial intelligence applications in payments, and tokenization of financial products and services.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller emphasized the conference’s focus on technological advancement, stating that innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses.

Waller noted his anticipation for examining opportunities and challenges presented by new technologies while gathering ideas to improve payment system safety and efficiency.

Building on recent stablecoin focus

The conference follows extensive Federal Open Market Committee discussions on stablecoins during the July 29-30 meeting, where officials analyzed potential financial system impacts following passage of the GENIUS Act.

The comprehensive federal stablecoin framework, signed into law on July 18, established regulatory clarity that FOMC members cited as a driver for projected growth in stablecoin usage.

Fed minutes revealed officials’ recognition of stablecoins’ potential benefits, particularly for payment system efficiency and increased demand for Treasury securities used as collateral.

However, participants expressed concerns about broader banking system implications and emphasized the need for close monitoring of stablecoin backing assets.

The central bank’s proactive approach reflects a growing acknowledgment of the relevance of digital payment systems to its monetary policy and financial stability responsibilities.

Supportive stance

Governor Waller has consistently supported blockchain-based payment innovation, recently declaring “there is nothing scary” about DeFi operations at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium.

He compared DeFi transactions to conventional debit card purchases, framing smart contracts and distributed ledgers as natural technological evolution rather than disruptive threats.

Waller credited stablecoin development with extending dollar accessibility globally, particularly benefiting high-inflation countries lacking affordable banking services.

He highlighted their potential to “maintain and extend the role of the dollar internationally” through 24/7 availability and rapid transferability.

The October conference represents the Fed’s commitment to understanding how emerging payment technologies might integrate with existing monetary infrastructure while addressing regulatory challenges and opportunities in the evolving digital payments landscape.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/fed-includes-stablecoins-and-defi-in-october-conference-on-payments-innovation/

