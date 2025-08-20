Fed Instructs Banks to Adopt Crypto Without Fear: Bitcoin Hyper to Pump

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/20 20:16
The Federal Reserve is signaling to U.S. banks that it’s okay to engage with the crypto industry.

This represents a significant shift from earlier positions, with Federal Reserve Chair Michelle Bowman openly urging banks to participate.

She shared at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on August 19 that she believes that if banks stay on the sidelines, innovative blockchain technology will move on without them, making the traditional banking sector less relevant in the long run.

Federal Reserve X post sharing Bowmans speech at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium

To support this, the Fed has even removed ‘reputational risk’ from its bank supervision guidelines, which should make banks more comfortable working with legal crypto companies.

Bowman advocates for a new era where banks are active participants in the digital asset space, not just cautious observers.

A Fresh Approach to Crypto Regulation

Bowman laid out a new plan with four key principles to guide the Fed’s approach. 

First is regulatory certainty, which aims to give banks and crypto firms clear rules so they know where they stand. This helps them invest in new technology without the fear of sudden rule changes.

Next is tailored regulation, meaning supervisors should look at each case individually instead of using a rigid one-size-fits-all approach. Third is consumer protection, which ensures that all digital asset products follow existing laws to protect customers from unfair practices. 

Finally, American competitiveness is all about making sure the U.S. remains a global leader in financial technology.

Bowman believes that by creating a supportive regulatory environment, the U.S. can attract the best talent and innovation. To top it all off, the Fed is even going to let its staff hold small amounts of digital assets to gain a hands-on understanding of the technology. 

This new mindset shows that the Fed is no longer viewing crypto as a threat, but as a potential partner in building a more modern and efficient financial system. 

And if we’re talking about efficiency, we have to mention Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), one of the best crypto presales out there. 

Unlock Bitcoin’s True Potential 

Bitcoin is a legend, no doubting that, but if we’re being honest, its old-school tech has some issues. Transactions can be slow, fees can be sky-high, and it can’t handle the latest innovations like DeFi apps or NFTs.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is here to change that. It’s a new Layer 2 network acting like a superhighway built right on top of Bitcoin. 

Bitcoin Hyper’s promotional explanation on its landing page It lets you send money and use apps at blazing speeds with tiny fees, all while keeping the rock-solid security of the Bitcoin blockchain. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) transforms Bitcoin from a slow and steady tortoise into a powerful, flexible, and speedy hare of a platform for all sorts of new users. 

It tackles Bitcoin’s biggest flaws head-on, from its limited transactions per second to its lack of native smart contract support. 

By moving transactions off the main chain and settling them later, Bitcoin Hyper offers a real solution for high-volume cases, finally making Bitcoin practical.

Don’t miss your chance to buy $HYPER now for $0.012765. Hurry, as a price increase is coming in the next 2 days! Check out our guide to help you through the buying process. 

The Best of Both Worlds: Bitcoin Meets Solana

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has a killer feature that sets it apart: it uses the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Bitcoin gives you the ultimate security, and the SVM gives you the ultimate speed. 

Bitcoin Layer 2 explanation, including information about the SVM

By combining them, Bitcoin Hyper allows developers to build super-fast, scalable smart contracts and dApps that can handle thousands of transactions per second, something that was impossible on native Bitcoin. 

A decentralized Canonical Bridge makes it super easy and safe to move your $BTC to the Hyper network and back again.

The $HYPER token is the fuel for this whole ecosystem, used for paying transaction fees, earning rewards through staking, and even having a say in how the project runs. 

It even offers you passive rewards just for staking your tokens, currently sitting at 101%, but this is a dynamic rate that alters throughout the presale, so get in early to secure the highest return. 

It’s the perfect mix of Bitcoin’s legendary trust and Solana’s groundbreaking performance, creating a brand-new playground for innovation. In our price prediction, we think it could reach $0.32 by the end of this year, seeing a massive ROI of 2406% if you invest now. 

Crypto’s New Dawn: A Call to Action

The Federal Reserve’s policy shift isn’t just a headline; it’s a green light. By telling banks to embrace crypto and removing ‘reputational risk,’ the Fed signals a new era of mainstream adoption.

The tectonic shift validates the purpose of projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which are building the bridges between traditional finance and the decentralized future. 

Bitcoin Hyper isn’t just a new token; it’s a key part of infrastructure built to address Bitcoin’s biggest issues and keep it relevant in today’s financial system.

The merging of regulatory support and technological innovation creates a strong flywheel effect. Projects already leading the way, like Bitcoin Hyper, could see significant benefits.

As the financial world shifts, it’s time to do your own research and observe how the landscape is evolving. The future isn’t approaching; it’s already here, driven by innovation.

