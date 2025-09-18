Fed Lowers Interest Rates—And More Cuts Are On The Way

Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday voted to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—as the central bank signaled additional cuts later this year. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images

Key Facts

The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-1 in favor of lowering interest rates by a quarter-point to between 4% and 4.25%, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December. Fed Governor Stephen Miran, whom Trump appointed to the role to fill Adriana Kugler’s vacant seat, argued for a half-point reduction to rates as the lone dissenting vote. Michelle Bowman and Christopher, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in July, aligned with Fed Chair Powell and other policymakers. The FOMC said two additional rate cuts are expected by the end of the year, as concerns are raised over the weakening labor market. Investors are favoring two more quarter-point cuts in October and December, potentially lowering the funds rate to between 3.5% and 3.75% by the end of the year, according to CME’s FedWatch. Olu Sonola, Fitch Ratings’ head of U.S. economic research, said in a note Wednesday the Fed’s decision ignited a “lift-off” for a “decisively aggressive cutting cycle” for the year, though Sonola noted the lack of a unanimous vote suggests the Fed will lean toward a more cautious monetary policy again in 2026.

How Did Markets React To The Interest Rate Cut?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 270 points (0.6%) in response to the Fed’s rate cut, while the S&P 500 (down 0.2%) and the Nasdaq (0.6%) pulled back on the news.

What Has Donald Trump Said About Lowering Interest Rates?

Trump has repeatedly accused Powell of being “TOO LATE” to lower interest rates, writing on Truth Social Monday, “[Powell] MUST CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER THAN HE HAD IN MIND.”

What Has The Fed Said About Lowering Interest Rates?

The Fed has planned for up to two 25-basis-point interest rate cuts by the end of the year. The Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee’s July meeting indicated “almost all” policymakers thought it was “appropriate” to keep rates between their current range, as Powell indicated the Fed would continue monitoring incoming data on jobs and inflation. The Fed adheres to a dual mandate of full employment and stabilized prices—inflation has remained above the central bank’s goal of 2%, worsening as expected to 2.9% in August, while unemployment ticked up to 4.3% with far fewer jobs added than projected.

Tangent

Fed Governor Lisa Cook remained on the central bank’s policymaking panel this week, after an appeals court dismissed Trump’s bid to sack her. Trump previously called for Cook’s resignation after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte accused her of mortgage fraud, after she allegedly designated two properties as her primary residence. Cook has denied the claims, telling Forbes in a statement she had “no intention of being bullied to step down from my position because of some questions raised in a tweet.” The White House has stated that it will appeal the ruling.

Further Reading

ForbesInflation Jumped Again In August As Interest Rate Meeting Looms