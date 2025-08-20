Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/20 20:40
Vice
VICE$0.01249+5.13%

TLDR:

  • Fed Vice Chair Bowman urged letting staff own limited crypto to better grasp blockchain and digital assets.
  • She compared crypto knowledge to skiing, saying regulators must experience it firsthand to supervise effectively.
  • Bowman called for tailored crypto regulation instead of outdated, one-size-fits-all financial oversight.
  • Her remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025, as regulators explore staff crypto exposure rules.

The debate over crypto inside U.S. regulatory circles has taken a new turn. A top Federal Reserve official suggested staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of digital assets. 

The idea is meant to boost their ability to supervise the technology with real-world knowledge. It signals a change in how regulators may approach oversight of crypto markets. The comments were delivered during a high-profile blockchain event in Wyoming.

Fed Official Pushes for Limited Crypto Holdings

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle W. Bowman said staff should be able to own limited amounts of crypto. 

She argued that practical experience matters when trying to understand new financial tools. Her remarks came at the 2025 Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, according to the official speech transcript.

Bowman compared it to learning a sport, noting that one cannot teach skiing without ever putting on skis. In her view, exposure to crypto ownership would give regulators direct insight into how transfers and custody work. 

She added that limits on staff investments may also hinder the Fed’s ability to hire and retain skilled supervisors.

This proposal follows the broader push for a more flexible regulatory approach to digital assets. Bowman explained that regulators should balance risks while creating an environment where innovation can develop inside the banking system. She highlighted the need to step away from old rules that do not fit the new market structure.

The suggestion reflects a shift in tone from prior Fed positions, which have often discouraged employees from direct involvement in crypto. It could open discussions on how much exposure is reasonable for regulators without creating conflicts of interest.

Tailored Regulation for Crypto and Price Oversight

In her address, Bowman outlined principles for a regulatory framework that would be both clear and proportional. She stressed that outdated approaches often block banks from engaging with crypto firms, even when activities are legal and manageable.

She said rules must provide certainty so innovators can invest without fear of shifting interpretations. 

Tailoring supervision, she explained, means evaluating each use case individually instead of applying worst-case assumptions. This is especially relevant in crypto markets, where price volatility and adoption rates vary across assets.

The Vice Chair emphasized that consumer protections, anti-money laundering standards, and safety requirements must still apply. She called for regulation that adapts to new technologies while keeping banks stable. By doing so, she argued, the U.S. can remain competitive in digital finance.

Her comments follow recent developments, including the passage of the GENIUS Act, which put stablecoins under new federal oversight

Bowman framed these changes as part of a larger shift in how the Fed views blockchain and crypto in banking. She told attendees that collaboration between banks, developers, and regulators will be key to building a durable framework.

The post Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-2.12%
Threshold
T$0.01577-2.95%
Chainlink
LINK$25.07+2.70%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Share
Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

The post Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock deal. Dogehash CEO emphasises strategic advantages of dedicated mining infrastructure for decentralized technology opportunities The Nasdaq-listed company Thumzup Media Corporation has announced plans to enter the digital asset mining ecosystem as it continues to build on its success in the digital marketing service industry. Thumzup revealed an all-stock transaction to acquire Dogehash Technologies, and expanded into the quickly growing cryptocurrency infrastructure domain. Thumzup Heads To Dominate Crypto Mining Space  The planned acquisition will unite two companies that have complementary experiences in the blockchain technology industry. Dogehash has about 2,500 industrial-level ASIC mining devices in several facilities in North America. These are specialized computers that are used to mine Scrypt-based cryptocurrencies, especially Dogecoin and Litecoin tokens. The merged company will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings after the completion of the merger. The new company will be listed on large stock markets with the ticker symbol XDOG. To undertake the transaction with Dogehash investors, Thumzup shareholders will offer 30.7 million stock shares. Robert Steele, the chief executive officer of Thumzup, termed the deal a transformational one for the company. He highlighted the role of the acquisition in transforming traditional digital marketing into an all-inclusive asset management. The merger offers access to renewable energy sources and advanced mining hardware capabilities. Parker Scott, the CEO of Dogehash, has emphasized the strategic benefits of having its own dedicated mining infrastructure. He stated that the mainstream use of decentralized technologies presents huge opportunities to established operators. The deal must be approved by shareholders before it is finalized, and it is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Thumzup had earlier raised $50 million in public offerings to invest in cryptocurrencies and buy equipment. The reaction of the market was volatile after the announcement,…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.71-2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0221+1.25%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05806-0.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:12
Share
Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Solana, Cardano, and Rollblock are starting to move in very different directions, and that’s why investors are paying attention. While Solana and Cardano consolidate near important levels, Rollblock’s presale has been catching fire, with some analysts saying it could rally up to 50x this year. Here’s what has caught their eye. Rollblock (RBLK): Becoming the [...] The post Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates appeared first on Blockonomi.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-2.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1254-4.34%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Yuxin Technology: In-depth contact with the stablecoin issuer and signed a confidentiality agreement

SEC suspends Grayscale crypto ETF conversion plan