Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight

TLDR :

Fed Vice Chair Bowman urged letting staff own limited crypto to better grasp blockchain and digital assets.

She compared crypto knowledge to skiing, saying regulators must experience it firsthand to supervise effectively.

Bowman called for tailored crypto regulation instead of outdated, one-size-fits-all financial oversight.

Her remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025, as regulators explore staff crypto exposure rules.

The debate over crypto inside U.S. regulatory circles has taken a new turn. A top Federal Reserve official suggested staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of digital assets.

The idea is meant to boost their ability to supervise the technology with real-world knowledge. It signals a change in how regulators may approach oversight of crypto markets. The comments were delivered during a high-profile blockchain event in Wyoming.

Fed Official Pushes for Limited Crypto Holdings

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle W. Bowman said staff should be able to own limited amounts of crypto.

She argued that practical experience matters when trying to understand new financial tools. Her remarks came at the 2025 Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, according to the official speech transcript.

Bowman compared it to learning a sport, noting that one cannot teach skiing without ever putting on skis. In her view, exposure to crypto ownership would give regulators direct insight into how transfers and custody work.

She added that limits on staff investments may also hinder the Fed’s ability to hire and retain skilled supervisors.

This proposal follows the broader push for a more flexible regulatory approach to digital assets. Bowman explained that regulators should balance risks while creating an environment where innovation can develop inside the banking system. She highlighted the need to step away from old rules that do not fit the new market structure.

The suggestion reflects a shift in tone from prior Fed positions, which have often discouraged employees from direct involvement in crypto. It could open discussions on how much exposure is reasonable for regulators without creating conflicts of interest.

Tailored Regulation for Crypto and Price Oversight

In her address, Bowman outlined principles for a regulatory framework that would be both clear and proportional. She stressed that outdated approaches often block banks from engaging with crypto firms, even when activities are legal and manageable.

She said rules must provide certainty so innovators can invest without fear of shifting interpretations.

Tailoring supervision, she explained, means evaluating each use case individually instead of applying worst-case assumptions. This is especially relevant in crypto markets, where price volatility and adoption rates vary across assets.

The Vice Chair emphasized that consumer protections, anti-money laundering standards, and safety requirements must still apply. She called for regulation that adapts to new technologies while keeping banks stable. By doing so, she argued, the U.S. can remain competitive in digital finance.

Her comments follow recent developments, including the passage of the GENIUS Act, which put stablecoins under new federal oversight.

Bowman framed these changes as part of a larger shift in how the Fed views blockchain and crypto in banking. She told attendees that collaboration between banks, developers, and regulators will be key to building a durable framework.

