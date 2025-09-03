Fed Rate Cuts Might Delay Altcoin Season Instead of Fueling It: Here’s Why

Key Insights:

The Altcoin Season Index at 61 shows altcoins are getting stronger but still below the 75 mark needed to confirm a full cycle.

Past cycles show rallies often slow once Fed rate cuts begin, and September’s cut odds near 90% may bring a similar delay.

Charts on market cap, Bitcoin dominance, and gold point to resilience, but the first wave of liquidity may bypass altcoins.

The crypto market is again talking about altcoin season. The Alt Season Index is now at 61, its highest in eight months. That level shows altcoins are getting stronger, but it has not confirmed a full cycle yet.

At the same time, traders are watching the United States Federal Reserve. The chance of a September rate cut is near 90%. In past years, cuts pushed crypto higher, but this time the outcome is harder to read.

Charts on altcoin market cap, Bitcoin dominance, and bond yields tell one story: the Alt season may still come, but it might not start right away.

Alt Season Index Shows Movement, but History Warns of Delay

The Altcoin Season Index is at 61. That means the players are getting stronger against Bitcoin.

This move makes sense, as a lot of whales have already moved from BTC to ETH. But that’s only one part of the story

The last time it was here was late 2023. After that, alts had a big run. But traders say the real altcoin season starts only when the index is above 75. Right now, it is not confirmed.

Altcoin Season Is Warming Up | Source: X

The TOTAL3 chart, which tracks market cap without Bitcoin and Ethereum, tells the same story. Market cap is around $1.03 trillion with strong support near $993 billion.

The next hurdles are $1.13 trillion and $1.35 trillion. If the breakout comes, alts can rally. But the move has not started yet.

TOTAL3 Market Cap | Source: TradingView

Past years also show why traders stay cautious.

In 2019, crypto prices climbed before the Fed cut rates, then slowed after cuts. In 2020, Bitcoin dropped when the Fed cut rates to zero during COVID, before bouncing back later.

Traders Do Not Agree on Altcoin Season

Analyst Rekt Fencer said, “buy altcoins now, sell in October.” That hints at a short rally, then weakness.

Meanwhile, he has also shared a chart that says the altcoin market cap could grow 136x from the bottom, but only after a long build-up.

Altcoin Season Comes With Massive Potential | Source: X

Bitcoin dominance is also dropping. It has been sliding through August, which shows money is moving away from Bitcoin.

BTC Dominance Takes A Hit | Source: X

This drop often happens before altcoin season, but the move can take weeks to play out.

At the same time, gold is at record highs. That shows investors are choosing safety first. When money goes to gold, altcoins usually move more slowly.

So, traders are split. Some expect an alt rally by October. Others think fresh money may not flow into altcoins right away.

Altcoin Season May Wait Despite September Rate Cut

The Fed’s September 17 meeting is the next big event. Odds of a rate cut are close to 90%.

Last year, a September cut ensured a strong Q4 rally across Bitcoin and Ethereum. Some traders expect history to repeat, saying, “This time won’t be different.”

But the play in 2025 looks weaker. BTC ETF inflows have slowed, and corporate buyers are no longer providing the same support. Bond markets are also stressed.

At the same time, social media is buzzing with bold calls. Some say altcoin season always starts in September.

Others warn that September is usually crypto’s weakest month.

Jim Cramer Highlights Risk | Source: X

Even Jim Cramer pointed to seasonal risks, though some traders take his view as a contrarian sign.

In short, altcoin season may be inevitable, but timing is uncertain. The first move after the Fed cut could lift Bitcoin, while altcoins may lag before catching up.

Support near $993 billion on TOTAL3 remains the zone to watch. If it holds and resistance breaks, altcoin season could finally ignite.