Core inflation stayed stuck at 2.9% in August, according to the Federal Reserve’s go-to forecast tool. The data, released Friday by the Commerce Department, makes it clear the Fed is still heading toward another interest rate cut, likely within the next few months. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index went up 0.3% last month, […]Core inflation stayed stuck at 2.9% in August, according to the Federal Reserve’s go-to forecast tool. The data, released Friday by the Commerce Department, makes it clear the Fed is still heading toward another interest rate cut, likely within the next few months. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index went up 0.3% last month, […]

Fed still on track for more interest rate cuts as US core inflation holds at 2.9%

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 21:10
Moonveil
MORE$0.07433-9.15%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3776-1.71%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01404-7.01%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.053-3.65%

Core inflation stayed stuck at 2.9% in August, according to the Federal Reserve’s go-to forecast tool. The data, released Friday by the Commerce Department, makes it clear the Fed is still heading toward another interest rate cut, likely within the next few months.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index went up 0.3% last month, pushing the overall yearly inflation rate to 2.7%. That’s a small bump from July’s 2.6%, while the core rate, which drops food and energy, barely moved, rising 0.2% monthly and holding at 2.9% for the year.

Every number lined up exactly with what Wall Street was expecting, based on the Dow Jones forecast.

Fed sticks to rate-cut path despite stubborn inflation

Even with inflation still above the Fed’s 2% goal, officials aren’t switching gears. Last week, policymakers signaled they’re expecting two more quarter-point rate cuts by the end of the year. The first one already happened.

The Federal Open Market Committee approved it just last week, dropping the federal funds rate to a new target range of 4% to 4.25%. Markets are already pricing in another move for October, but a December cut is still up in the air.

As inflation refuses to cool off fully, spending and income data are also showing signs of strength. Personal income jumped 0.4% in August, while consumer spending rose even faster at 0.6%. Both of those beat estimates by 0.1 percentage point, showing that Americans are still throwing cash around—even with higher prices.

The data also puts a spotlight back on Donald Trump’s tariffs. Despite earlier fears, they haven’t done much to push up prices. A lot of firms loaded up on goods before the tariffs kicked in, while others just ate the cost. It worked. Consumer prices haven’t spiked the way people thought they would.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials aren’t stressing over the tariffs much. “They’re likely just a one-time bump in prices,” Powell said. But some people at the Fed still aren’t buying that. A few are worried there’s not much space left to keep cutting rates without real risk.

Still, the consumer seems fine. Even with tariffs in place, people are spending like normal. Rising incomes are helping. That’s likely giving the Fed some cover to stay on its current course.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010456-2.03%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03203-0.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Share
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.11999-6.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.82%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Share
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
DAR Open Network
D$0.02985-1.02%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0229-1.61%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

Consensys CEO hints at imminent MetaMask token launch