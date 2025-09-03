Fed to host October conference on stablecoins, DeFi, AI, and tokenization

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Reserve is hosting a conference in October to discuss stablecoins, DeFi, AI, and tokenization in payments.
  • Panel discussions will focus on the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, as well as emerging technologies impacting payment systems.

The Federal Reserve Board will host a conference focused on payments innovation on Tuesday, October 21, exploring topics including stablecoins, decentralized finance, artificial intelligence, and tokenization, according to a Wednesday press release.

According to Waller, the event will serve as a forum to evaluate emerging technologies, share ideas for improving payments infrastructure, and hear from those driving innovation in the sector.

The announcement follows Waller’s remarks last month about the central bank’s interest in studying tokenization, smart contracts, and artificial intelligence to enhance payment systems.

Speaking at the 2025 Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Waller said these technologies could streamline payment operations and strengthen private sector collaboration. He also pointed to the potential of stablecoins under the GENIUS Act and the use of AI for fraud detection and trend analysis.

The upcoming conference will include panel discussions examining the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, emerging stablecoin use cases and business models, AI applications in payments, and the tokenization of financial products and services.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/payments-innovation-conference-fed/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Discover the best crypto casinos of 2025. From Dexsport to Stake, explore no-KYC platforms, esports betting, and Web3 casinos dominating online gambling.
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
