Fed warns banks could become irrelevant if they ignore blockchain adoption now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 20:09
Vice
VICE$0.01249+5.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09829-1.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1255-4.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022103+1.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.15508-4.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00705-1.39%

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman has called for banks to embrace blockchain technology or risk losing relevance.

At the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Aug. 19, Bowman emphasized that regulators and banks must adopt a more proactive approach to the crypto industry.

She pointed out that integrating these new innovative technologies would be crucial for maintaining relevance in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

She said:

The Fed executive argued that this shift is not optional but necessary for the continued vitality of the banking system. She added that institutions that fail to evolve could become peripheral players, while forward-looking banks could strengthen their position in the market.

Tokenization as an immediate use case

Bowman highlighted tokenization as one of the most immediate applications of blockchain. She explained that tokenized assets can be transferred digitally without intermediaries or the physical movement of securities.

She said the approach eliminates many manual steps and custodial coordination that currently creates delays and increases operational risk.

Moreover, Bowman noted that tokenized systems can streamline these steps, reduce operational friction, and expand market access.

Due to this, the Fed chief noted that regulatory alignment could move tokenization from pilot projects to mainstream adoption that would benefit both major banks and smaller community institutions.

Fraud prevention

Beyond tokenization’s efficiency, Bowman highlighted blockchain’s potential to combat fraud.

In the speech, she conceded that financial institutions face risks from identity theft, scams, and related crimes.

However, she argued that if blockchain can measurably reduce fraud, regulators should facilitate its adoption rather than impede it.

According to her:

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/fed-warns-banks-could-become-irrelevant-if-they-ignore-blockchain-adoption-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-2.12%
Threshold
T$0.01577-2.95%
Chainlink
LINK$25.07+2.70%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Share
Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

The post Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock deal. Dogehash CEO emphasises strategic advantages of dedicated mining infrastructure for decentralized technology opportunities The Nasdaq-listed company Thumzup Media Corporation has announced plans to enter the digital asset mining ecosystem as it continues to build on its success in the digital marketing service industry. Thumzup revealed an all-stock transaction to acquire Dogehash Technologies, and expanded into the quickly growing cryptocurrency infrastructure domain. Thumzup Heads To Dominate Crypto Mining Space  The planned acquisition will unite two companies that have complementary experiences in the blockchain technology industry. Dogehash has about 2,500 industrial-level ASIC mining devices in several facilities in North America. These are specialized computers that are used to mine Scrypt-based cryptocurrencies, especially Dogecoin and Litecoin tokens. The merged company will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings after the completion of the merger. The new company will be listed on large stock markets with the ticker symbol XDOG. To undertake the transaction with Dogehash investors, Thumzup shareholders will offer 30.7 million stock shares. Robert Steele, the chief executive officer of Thumzup, termed the deal a transformational one for the company. He highlighted the role of the acquisition in transforming traditional digital marketing into an all-inclusive asset management. The merger offers access to renewable energy sources and advanced mining hardware capabilities. Parker Scott, the CEO of Dogehash, has emphasized the strategic benefits of having its own dedicated mining infrastructure. He stated that the mainstream use of decentralized technologies presents huge opportunities to established operators. The deal must be approved by shareholders before it is finalized, and it is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Thumzup had earlier raised $50 million in public offerings to invest in cryptocurrencies and buy equipment. The reaction of the market was volatile after the announcement,…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.71-2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0221+1.25%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05806-0.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:12
Share
Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Solana, Cardano, and Rollblock are starting to move in very different directions, and that’s why investors are paying attention. While Solana and Cardano consolidate near important levels, Rollblock’s presale has been catching fire, with some analysts saying it could rally up to 50x this year. Here’s what has caught their eye. Rollblock (RBLK): Becoming the [...] The post Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates appeared first on Blockonomi.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-2.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1254-4.34%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight

Yuxin Technology: In-depth contact with the stablecoin issuer and signed a confidentiality agreement