The latest fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market owe much to the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates, observing a pronounced impact from recent employment contractions. While interest rates began to decline late last year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is adopting a measured response, influenced partially by former President Donald Trump’s perspectives.
Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Considers Bold Rate Decision
Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/federal-reserve-considers-bold-rate-decision