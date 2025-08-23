Federal Reserve Hints at Rate Cut; Markets Rally as Ethereum Surges

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:10
Key Points:
  • Federal Reserve hints at rate cuts, boosting markets.
  • Ethereum hits near four-year high post-speech.
  • Rate policy shifts impact global financial markets.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated a likely interest rate cut in September during a key speech at Jackson Hole, prompting market rallies across stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies.

The dovish policy shift spurred Ethereum to a multi-year high. Investors are now focusing on upcoming Federal Reserve communications and economic data releases for further market guidance.

Federal Reserve’s Dovish Tone Spurs Market Surge

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized that current monetary policies are “modestly restrictive” and indicated the possibility of rate cuts, triggering immediate financial market reactions. In his address at Jackson Hole, he highlighted that rates might move closer to neutral. The anticipation of reduced borrowing costs sparked widespread optimism in financial markets. As Jerome Powell stated, “Current policy is ‘modestly restrictive’ and rates will move closer to neutral if cut in September.”

Immediate market impacts included the S&P 500 rising approximately 1.5% and bond yields declining sharply, reflecting reduced expectations of interest rates across short durations. Financial markets adjusted swiftly as investors repositioned portfolios in response to anticipated policy shifts.

Cryptocurrency markets reacted strongly, especially Ethereum, which reached a multi-year price high. Major investors diversified into digital assets, contributing to the rally. Responses from financial and digital asset sectors highlighted the potential for prolonged accommodative policy effects on market dynamics.

Ethereum’s Price Surge Aligns with Historical Market Behavior

Did you know? Ethereum’s price surge aligns with previous market responses to dovish Federal Reserve announcements, which historically have propelled growth in risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum’s (ETH) price hit $4,713.80, its market capitalization reaching $568.99 billion. Trading volume surged to $78.36 billion, marking a 124.29% increase. Over 60 days, Ethereum’s price climbed 95.29%, while the 90-day increase was 87.19%, reflecting strong investor interest. Data from CoinMarketCap on August 23, 2025, highlights this pattern.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:04 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Corpay Currency Research reveal that potential policy shifts could foster increased institutional investments in digital assets. As monetary policy becomes less restrictive, cryptocurrencies are poised for growth, potentially encouraging expanded regulatory frameworks and technological adoption across varied sectors.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cut-market-rally/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Coinstats2025/08/23 22:15
Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

PANews reported on August 23rd that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua wrote on the X platform: "As we expected, after ETH broke through its all-time high, the next target was to reach a new high for the BTC exchange rate. ETH's target is to exceed 10,000. During the interest rate cut cycle, ETH has consistently outperformed BTC, and at the same time, mainstream cryptocurrencies have seen a rally (including ETH ecosystem leaders ENA, AAVE, Pendle, UNI, as well as SOL, TON, LTC, etc.). Once again, avoid shorting and increase your positions during pullbacks. In a bull market, don't be afraid of high prices, and don't use high leverage to prevent short-term pullbacks. Focus on exploring OTC income."
PANews2025/08/23 22:39
Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
