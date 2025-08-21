Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged Amid Economic Uncertainty

By: Coincentral
2025/08/21 06:31

TLDR

  • The Federal Reserve keeps the federal funds rate at 4.25-4.5%, monitoring inflation and economic growth.

  • Economic activity has moderated, but the unemployment rate remains low and stable.

  • Fed’s focus is on inflation risks from tariffs and uncertainties in the global economy.

  • The FOMC decision reflects concern about inflation and the evolving labor market conditions.

At its July 29-30 meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 4.25% to 4.5%. This decision was made amid moderating economic growth and persistent inflation pressures, with the committee signaling its focus on achieving both maximum employment and stable inflation over time.

The decision marks a continuation of the Fed’s cautious stance on monetary policy, as it seeks to manage inflation while preventing a slowdown in economic activity. Despite some signs of inflationary pressure, particularly from tariffs, the central bank expressed its intent to adjust policy as necessary based on incoming data.

Economic Activity Moderates, Inflation Remains Elevated

During the meeting, FOMC participants noted that the U.S. economy had shown signs of moderation in the first half of 2025, with GDP growth slowing and inflation remaining somewhat elevated.

The inflation rate, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, was estimated at 2.5% in June, reflecting some persistence in consumer price pressures.

At the same time, the labor market has remained relatively stable, with the unemployment rate at 4.1%, and wage growth showing some signs of slowing. Participants discussed the ongoing effects of tariff increases on inflation, noting that higher tariffs were contributing to goods price inflation but were also expected to have a lagged effect on broader inflation trends.

Inflation and Tariff Effects: Risks to Policy Outlook

A significant part of the FOMC’s discussion centered on the role of tariffs in shaping inflation trends. Several participants expressed concerns that the inflationary impact of higher tariffs could remain persistent, especially as businesses begin passing on these costs to consumers.

However, some members noted that inflation, when adjusted for tariff effects, appeared to be closer to the Fed’s long-term target of 2%.

While the committee acknowledged the risk of sustained inflation due to tariffs, it also emphasized the need to monitor data closely before making any changes to the policy stance. The overall inflation outlook remains clouded by the uncertain effects of trade policies and the potential for inflation expectations to shift upward if the tariff impacts are not contained.

Federal Reserve Risk Management Approach: Preparing for Future Adjustments

In their risk management discussion, the committee highlighted the dual risks facing the economy—upside risks to inflation and downside risks to employment. The members agreed that, should inflation persist above the 2% target, more restrictive policies would be necessary to contain price pressures.

However, they also noted the possibility of easing monetary policy if economic growth slows and the labor market weakens significantly.

The committee emphasized its preparedness to adjust the federal funds rate based on evolving economic conditions. This flexible approach allows the Fed to respond to unexpected developments in inflation or employment, including potential risks arising from changes in global trade conditions.

Federal Reserve Focus on Financial Stability

During the meeting, the committee also reviewed financial stability risks. The Federal Reserve noted that while financial markets remained relatively stable, there were concerns about elevated asset valuations, particularly in equity and housing markets. The committee discussed the risks posed by nontraditional financing methods and leveraged positions in the financial sector.

In the banking sector, regulatory capital levels remained strong, but the Fed continued to monitor potential vulnerabilities linked to interest rate fluctuations and unrealized losses on bank assets. Participants also discussed the evolving risks from stablecoins and the broader implications of digital currencies for financial systems and monetary policy.

