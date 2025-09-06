Federal Reserve Poised for Rate Cut Amid Weakening Labor Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:44
Harvest Finance
FARM$27,7-0,92%
Union
U$0,01+0,10%
Bitcoin
BTC$110 765,94-1,25%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001584-1,12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017278+8,34%
Key Points:
  • Federal Reserve likely to cut interest rates in September.
  • U.S. labor market shows weakening trends.
  • DeFi protocols might gain from potential rate cuts.

Mizuho Bank indicates a weakening U.S. labor market following the August non-farm payroll report, increasing the likelihood of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in September 2025.

The anticipated rate cuts may stimulate markets, potentially boosting cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH amid shifting investor strategies towards riskier assets.

Federal Reserve Policy Moves as Labor Market Falters

Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for September 17 anticipates a rate cut due to declining employment and income levels returning to patterns seen during the pandemic. Mizuho Bank emphasizes the Fed might execute a 25 basis point cut, though a 50 basis point cut could materialize if inflation appears weaker than expected in recent CPI data. Market strongly anticipates easing, reflecting nearly 100% certainty per the CME FedWatch tool.

Market participants are adjusting their strategies, anticipating lower borrowing costs across mortgage, corporate, and DeFi sectors. Typically, accommodative policies increase risk asset attractiveness, potentially benefiting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DeFi governance tokens like AAVE and COMP.

Cryptocurrency market stakeholders such as developers and governance boards are actively monitoring Federal Reserve actions. Historical Fed easing cycles have previously driven significant market rallies, particularly in high-beta assets and decentralized finance protocols. According to the Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s Speech on Economic Outlook, “An adjustment to the central bank’s policy stance may be warranted given the shifting balance of risks with respect to the labor market.”

Rate Cuts Set to Shake Crypto Prices and Adoption

Did you know? Bitcoin and Ethereum have historically surged following Federal Reserve rate cuts, illustrating their strong correlation with macroeconomic policy shifts.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,305.67, experiencing a 24-hour volume of $41.26 billion. The price of ETH decreased by 1.97% over 24 hours but showed a remarkable 71.18% gain over 90 days. Ethereum’s market cap stands at $519.72 billion with no maximum supply defined.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research reveals that sustained easing by the Federal Reserve could lead to significant inflows into crypto assets as investors search for higher yields, supporting both the price and adoption of DeFi platforms. Such shifts underscore the critical impact of macroeconomic policy on decentralized markets.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-september-rate-cut-3/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nasdaq approves blockchain ASIC chip developer AGM Group's request to continue listing

Nasdaq approves blockchain ASIC chip developer AGM Group's request to continue listing

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Globenewswire, AGM Group, a blockchain ASIC chip R&D listed company, announced that it had received a compliance letter from Nasdaq, notifying the
DAR Open Network
D$0,03127-1,16%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,167+59,96%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:26
Share
Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder

Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder

BitcoinWorld Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder The legal battles continue for Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon. In a recent and significant development, Kwon has lost a crucial bid to recover a substantial 19.6 billion won (approximately $14.2 million) deposit for a luxurious Do Kwon penthouse in Singapore. This setback comes after the nation’s High Court dismissed his claim, as reported by the local media outlet Singapore Law Watch. What’s the Story Behind the Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit? Before the dramatic collapse of the Terra-Luna ecosystem in May 2022, Do Kwon had committed to purchasing a high-end penthouse. He had already paid roughly half the purchase price, amounting to a hefty 39.2 billion won. However, following the unprecedented market crash that wiped out billions, the property developer took action. They confiscated the significant payment Kwon had made. Consequently, Kwon, through his wife, initiated a lawsuit to reclaim these funds. This legal move aimed to recover the substantial deposit for the Do Kwon penthouse, which had become entangled in the fallout of the Terra-Luna debacle. Why is This Legal Setback Crucial for Do Kwon? This dismissal by the Singapore High Court adds another layer of complexity to Do Kwon’s already extensive legal challenges. It represents a tangible financial loss in the midst of a broader fight for his freedom and reputation. U.S. Indictment: Kwon was indicted in the U.S. in 2023 on nine charges. These charges are directly related to the collapse of his cryptocurrency empire. Investor Losses: The Terra-Luna collapse is estimated to have caused around $40 billion in investor losses globally. This figure underscores the immense scale of the financial devastation. Upcoming Trial: His trial in the U.S. is scheduled to begin on December 11. Every legal outcome, including the ruling on the Do Kwon penthouse deposit, could potentially influence the perception and trajectory of his upcoming court proceedings. Therefore, losing this bid to recover the substantial deposit is not just a financial blow. It also serves as a stark reminder of the legal and financial pressures mounting against the embattled crypto founder. What Are the Broader Implications of the Do Kwon Penthouse Ruling? The Singapore High Court’s decision regarding the Do Kwon penthouse deposit carries implications beyond just this specific case. It highlights the increasing scrutiny and legal accountability faced by figures in the cryptocurrency space. Legal systems worldwide are grappling with how to address the fallout from major crypto events. This ruling suggests that even personal assets and transactions can become subject to intense legal examination, especially when linked to large-scale financial collapses. Moreover, it underscores the challenges individuals face in recovering funds or assets once they become entangled in complex legal and financial disputes across international borders. The outcome could serve as a precedent or at least a point of reference for similar cases involving high-profile crypto figures. The Continuing Saga of Do Kwon’s Legal Battles The dismissal of Do Kwon’s claim to recover his $14.2 million Singapore penthouse deposit marks a significant moment in his ongoing legal saga. It reinforces the difficult position he finds himself in, both financially and legally, as he prepares for his impending trial in the U.S. This ruling is a clear indicator that legal systems are actively working to address the consequences of the 2022 crypto market downturn. For Do Kwon, it’s another challenging chapter in a story that continues to unfold with significant implications for the wider cryptocurrency world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What was the total value of the Do Kwon penthouse he was trying to purchase? A1: The total purchase price for the penthouse was 39.2 billion won, which is approximately $28.4 million. Q2: Why did the property developer confiscate Do Kwon’s deposit? A2: The article indicates the developer confiscated the payment after the collapse of the Terra-Luna ecosystem in 2022, likely due to a breach of contract or an inability to complete the purchase under the original terms. Q3: Is Do Kwon currently facing other legal charges? A3: Yes, Do Kwon was indicted in the U.S. in 2023 on nine charges related to the Terra-Luna collapse. His trial is scheduled for December 11. Q4: What is the estimated amount of investor losses attributed to the Terra-Luna collapse? A4: The collapse of the Terra-Luna ecosystem is estimated to have caused around $40 billion in investor losses. Q5: Who filed the lawsuit to reclaim the penthouse deposit? A5: Do Kwon filed the lawsuit through his wife to reclaim the funds for the Do Kwon penthouse deposit. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto world by following us on social media. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Union
U$0,01003-0,69%
CreatorBid
BID$0,0787-4,03%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01672-1,93%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:55
Share
XRP Prices Soar: What Lies Ahead for This Rising Crypto?

XRP Prices Soar: What Lies Ahead for This Rising Crypto?

XRP returns to prominence with a price of $2.80 and market cap of $170 billion. Rumors of an XRP spot ETF and diminishing legal battles increase investor confidence. Continue Reading:XRP Prices Soar: What Lies Ahead for This Rising Crypto? The post XRP Prices Soar: What Lies Ahead for This Rising Crypto? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Capverse
CAP$0,116+9,03%
XRP
XRP$2,8099-0,68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:45
Share

Trending News

More

Nasdaq approves blockchain ASIC chip developer AGM Group's request to continue listing

Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder

XRP Prices Soar: What Lies Ahead for This Rising Crypto?

Trump Family-Linked WLFI Falls Flat At Launch —Here's How It Fares Against Memecoins Themed After President And First Lady Melania

Covalent koopt 900K $CXT terug en zet koers naar deflatie