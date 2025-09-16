Federal Reserve Rate Cut Signals Could Trigger 15–20% Drop in Top Altcoins, Analyst Warns

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 15:30
XRP, SOL, and DOGE could drop 15–20% ahead of the Fed rate cut, with $240 million in liquidations and Bitcoin’s dominance rising.

 

As the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares for its rate cut on September 17, experts warn that XRP, SOL, and DOGE could drop 15–20%. With over $240 million in liquidations, the market braces for volatility.

Bitcoin’s dominance is expected to rise as altcoins face corrections, making for a challenging environment ahead.

Crypto Market Drops Heading into Fed Rate Cut This Week

The crypto market is correcting as the Fed rate cut approaches. Bitcoin, which reached $116,000, is facing resistance at these levels.

Analyst Ted Pillows noted that the September triple witching event could add weakness to both equities and crypto. The event, where stock options, index options, and futures contracts expire, often pressures the market.

Pillows expects Bitcoin to fall 5–8%, while altcoins could see sharper declines of 15–20%. Investors are adopting a cautious approach ahead of the Fed’s decision. With over $240 million in liquidations, market sentiment is turning more negative.

Full-Blown Altcoin Season Isn’t Coming Soon

Despite a rise in the altcoin season index, Bitcoin is expected to dominate in the short term. The altcoin index recently hit 84, but analysts believe this may not last.

Bitcoin dominance is expected to rise toward 60%, pushing altcoins lower. Technical analysis suggests Bitcoin will gain momentum and reduce altcoin strength.

Altcoins may outperform Bitcoin later, but that is not expected in the near future. Bitcoin is holding firm at $116,000, showing more strength than altcoins. This points to Bitcoin leading the market in the short term.

Bitcoin Shows Relative Strength Amid Market Volatility

Bitcoin has shown resilience in the face of the current market correction.

While altcoins like XRP, SOL, and DOGE struggle, Bitcoin is holding steady at around $116,000. This relative strength highlights Bitcoin’s dominance in the market as it continues to maintain its position.

Investors are more likely to stick with Bitcoin during periods of volatility.

Despite broader market challenges, Bitcoin remains a safer asset compared to more volatile altcoins. This stability is encouraging for those looking for less risk in uncertain times.

Bitcoin’s ability to hold firm while altcoins decline signals its continued leadership in the market. As the Fed rate cut approaches, Bitcoin is expected to retain its strength

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
