Federal Reserve Rate Cut Signals Could Trigger 15–20% Drop in Top Altcoins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:56
NEAR
NEAR$2,719+3,69%
Threshold
T$0,01676+0,47%
Union
U$0,017348-14,93%
Solana
SOL$235,15+0,07%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 408,89+0,54%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%

XRP, SOL, and DOGE could drop 15–20% ahead of the Fed rate cut, with $240 million in liquidations and Bitcoin’s dominance rising.

 

As the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares for its rate cut on September 17, experts warn that XRP, SOL, and DOGE could drop 15–20%. With over $240 million in liquidations, the market braces for volatility.

Bitcoin’s dominance is expected to rise as altcoins face corrections, making for a challenging environment ahead.

Crypto Market Drops Heading into Fed Rate Cut This Week

The crypto market is correcting as the Fed rate cut approaches. Bitcoin, which reached $116,000, is facing resistance at these levels.

Analyst Ted Pillows noted that the September triple witching event could add weakness to both equities and crypto. The event, where stock options, index options, and futures contracts expire, often pressures the market.

Pillows expects Bitcoin to fall 5–8%, while altcoins could see sharper declines of 15–20%. Investors are adopting a cautious approach ahead of the Fed’s decision. With over $240 million in liquidations, market sentiment is turning more negative.

Full-Blown Altcoin Season Isn’t Coming Soon

Despite a rise in the altcoin season index, Bitcoin is expected to dominate in the short term. The altcoin index recently hit 84, but analysts believe this may not last.

Bitcoin dominance is expected to rise toward 60%, pushing altcoins lower. Technical analysis suggests Bitcoin will gain momentum and reduce altcoin strength.

Altcoins may outperform Bitcoin later, but that is not expected in the near future. Bitcoin is holding firm at $116,000, showing more strength than altcoins. This points to Bitcoin leading the market in the short term.

Bitcoin Shows Relative Strength Amid Market Volatility

Bitcoin has shown resilience in the face of the current market correction.

While altcoins like XRP, SOL, and DOGE struggle, Bitcoin is holding steady at around $116,000. This relative strength highlights Bitcoin’s dominance in the market as it continues to maintain its position.

Investors are more likely to stick with Bitcoin during periods of volatility.

Despite broader market challenges, Bitcoin remains a safer asset compared to more volatile altcoins. This stability is encouraging for those looking for less risk in uncertain times.

Bitcoin’s ability to hold firm while altcoins decline signals its continued leadership in the market. As the Fed rate cut approaches, Bitcoin is expected to retain its strength

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/federal-reserve-rate-cut-signals-could-trigger-15-20-drop-in-top-altcoins-analyst-warns/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Solana, Cardano, and XRP tumble as market turmoil drives major altcoins to critical support levels. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3,036+1,48%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02528+0,95%
Major
MAJOR$0,16107+0,76%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:47
Share
The deputy director of a state-owned enterprise traded in cryptocurrencies and owed 3 million yuan. After his wife and children left him, he drove an online car-hailing service to pay off the debt

The deputy director of a state-owned enterprise traded in cryptocurrencies and owed 3 million yuan. After his wife and children left him, he drove an online car-hailing service to pay off the debt

When you open Crypto Twitter, you can always see cryptocurrency gurus showing off that their assets exceed eight figures and that they can make unlimited money with a single contract.
CAR
CAR$0,010492+1,23%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0011079-16,06%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,00000002306-12,08%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:00
Share
Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital is doubling down on Solana, with founder Dan Morehead revealing the hedge fund has invested $1.1 billion into the blockchain’s token. In an interview with CNBC, he said Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.Visit Website
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01365+0,22%
FUND
FUND$0,0238--%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 18:08
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

The deputy director of a state-owned enterprise traded in cryptocurrencies and owed 3 million yuan. After his wife and children left him, he drove an online car-hailing service to pay off the debt

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Full text of Mai Gang's 2014 speech: Bitcoin can simulate perfect currency and will eventually become a tool for multinational gaming