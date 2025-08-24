Federal Reserve’s Dovish Signal May Spur September Rate Cut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 08:10
U
U$0.0165-10.81%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00232559+0.46%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,308.43-0.31%
Capverse
CAP$0.06568+1.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022375+2.48%
MAY
MAY$0.04866-1.25%
Key Points:
  • Federal Reserve may lower interest rates, impacting markets globally.
  • Possible September rate cut from Guotai Junan analysis.
  • Cryptocurrency market could see increased investment activity.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s 2025 Jackson Hole speech suggests dovish signals, indicating a possible rate cut in September, according to a Guotai Junan Securities research report.

This potential shift in monetary policy could impact digital asset markets, as historical precedent shows lowered rates generally bolster cryptocurrency valuations, notably benefiting Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Powell’s Speech: 2025 Jackson Hole and Rate Cut Speculation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has recently indicated a dovish shift at the 2025 Jackson Hole Global Central Bank Conference, signaling possible guidance for a rate cut in September. Guotai Junan Securities, a prominent Chinese securities firm, speculates that a 25 basis point rate cut could occur, with a total reduction capped at 50 basis points for the year. The anticipated rate change is believed to stem from Powell’s reassessment of the U.S. labor market and perceived risks to employment. Market sentiment generally reacts positively to hints of reduced interest rates, often resulting in increased investment activity in riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.

Typically, a dovish signal from the Fed could lead to improved risk sentiment, benefiting digital assets like BTC and ETH.

Historical Signals and Cryptocurrency Market Potential

Did you know? Previous dovish policy signals from Jackson Hole have historically led to large rallies in cryptocurrencies, notably seen from 2020 to 2023, where Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced significant price increases during policy easings.

From CoinMarketCap: Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $115,337.68 with a $2.30 trillion market cap, dominating 57.44% of the market. Over 24 hours, the trading volume dropped 33.03% to $55.19 billion. BTC’s 90-day period shows a 5.82% price increase, reflecting potential market sentiment shifts.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:05 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research insights suggest that rate cuts historically result in heightened cryptocurrency investment. Market trends often shift towards speculative assets under low-interest conditions. Bitcoin and Ethereum could witness increased adoption following such policy changes.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-signals-september-rate-cut/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.868+1.74%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019844+2.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0692-0.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Share
An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

PANews reported on August 24th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Ethereum ICO participant "0x7d03" sold 0.01 ETH in a test sale five hours ago after more than a decade of inactivity. Having invested just $15.50 in the ICO, he received 49.93 ETH, now worth $240,000, representing a 15,484x return.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10029-0.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,779.41+2.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708-5.85%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 09:10
Share
A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $2 million in USDT to purchase 178.9 billion PEPE.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001133+2.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 08:51
Share

Trending News

More

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.

Which US States Have Rejected Bitcoin Reserve Bills?