Federal Reserve’s Independence Affirmed Amid Political Concerns

On September 7, Kevin Hassett, Director of the White House National Economic Council, emphasized the Federal Reserve’s independence from political influence, rebuffing reform proposals.

This stance underscores the importance of maintaining monetary policy autonomy for economic stability and avoiding politically driven inflationary pressures, crucial for market and consumer confidence.

Bitcoin Price and Federal Reserve’s Role in Economic Stability

Kevin Hassett spoke to the Federal Reserve’s independence, highlighting its detachment from political influences, including influence from President Trump. His comments reinforced the importance of keeping the central bank operational climate unaltered, ensuring economic stability. “I would say 100% that monetary policy, Federal Reserve monetary policy, needs to be fully independent of political influence, including from President Trump. The fact is that we’ve looked at countries that have allowed the leaders to take over the central banks, and what tends to happen is that it’s a recipe for inflation and misery for consumers.” (CBS News)

No structural changes or reforms are planned for the Federal Reserve at this time. Hassett confirmed the organization’s current policies will continue, with stability being a chief concern for market confidence.

In his statements, Hassett stressed the necessity of insulation from political pressures. Stephen Miran, a Trump economic advisor, supported this by underscoring the critical role of the Fed’s independence. There were no adjustments in regulatory frameworks or market signals responding directly to these comments.

Market Data and Insights

Did you know? Historically, central bank independence is crucial for maintaining low inflation; countries lacking this often experience higher inflation rates.

Bitcoin, priced at $111,267.38, holds a market cap of $2.22 trillion, with a 57.68% market share.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:10 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Current data from CoinMarketCap shows a 1.68% price increase over 90 days, with trading volume reaching $28.52 billion over 24 hours.