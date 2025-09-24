Federal Reserve’s Powell Rebukes Political Motive Claims

- Powell reaffirms Fed’s independence amid political pressure claims.
- Federal funds rate cut by 25 basis points.
- Market reactions mixed; Dow Jones rises modestly.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell reiterated the Fed’s commitment to political independence and data-driven decisions, addressing public skepticism in Washington, D.C., amid interest rate adjustments.
This stance, amidst Fed’s rate changes, impacts market dynamics, reflecting on potential shifts in cryptocurrency value and investor sentiment.
The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 4.00–4.25% highlights their commitment to adaptability in evolving economic landscapes. Despite criticisms, Powell maintained the Fed’s choices aim to balance maximum employment and stable inflation targets.
Immediate market effects included varied reactions, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising modestly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced declines. Powell reiterated the stance that the Fed’s independence in policymaking is non-negotiable, responding to ongoing speculation about potential political motives. For additional insights, view the discussion on economic issues with economists and policymakers.
The Coincu Research Team notes that interest rate adjustments could catalyze changes in risk asset markets, including cryptocurrencies, often leading to increased trading activity and investor attention. Analysts suggest this rate cut may invigorate speculative opportunities for digital assets, consistent with historical trends. For a broader context, you can check out the updates on the Federal Reserve’s September rate cut decisions.
Digital Assets React: Bitcoin Sheds 4.09% Over the Week
Did you know? Historically, Federal Reserve rate cuts often increase volatility in digital assets like Bitcoin, reflecting past instances, such as the 2019 rate adjustments, which historically spurred interest in risk markets.
Bitcoin’s current price is $112,193.41, with a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $47.71 billion, reflecting a 32.28% decrease. Over the past 24 hours, the price decreased by 0.62%, marking a 4.09% dip over the week. Data from CoinMarketCap highlights ongoing fluctuations in Bitcoin’s market dynamics.Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:06 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
