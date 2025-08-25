Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Debate Intensifies as September FOMC Meeting Nears

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 12:40
Bitcoin
Key Points:
  • Interest rate cuts being debated internally at FOMC.
  • Conflicting perspectives create market uncertainty.
  • Potential impact on interest rates and market volatility.

JPMorgan Chase predicts no rate cut in September’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting despite Federal Reserve’s internal conflicts and increasing dovish influence from new member Steven Miran.

Interest rate decisions impact crypto markets, influencing asset volatility and investor sentiment, and shaping future monetary policies crucial for economic stability.

Federal Reserve’s Internal Conflict and Market Implications

JPMorgan Chase released a report indicating the likelihood of interest rate cuts being debated internally. Key figures include Jerome Powell and Steven Miran, whose dovish stance aligns with some members.

Conflicting perspectives within the FOMC imply mixed signals on imminent monetary policy changes, making market predictions challenging. Some members show preference for easing, which could impact interest rates and increase market volatility.

Bitcoin and Ethereum: Navigating Regulatory Pressures

Did you know? Despite market division, the last similar FOMC conflict in March 2023 resulted in heightened volatility for major cryptocurrencies.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $112,676.58, with a market cap of $2.24 trillion and dominance at 57.14%. Its 24-hour trading volume is up 45.15%. Price has decreased by 2.11% in the past 24 hours but rose by 3.25% over 90 days.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:35 UTC on August 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu suggests that regulatory and macroeconomic pressures could push financial markets, especially cryptocurrencies, into increased volatility. Historical patterns show crypto assets closely track interest rate cycles, with immediate impacts on their valuation and broader market involvement.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/federal-reserve-rate-cut-debate/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC.
