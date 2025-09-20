Federal Reserve’s Stephen Miran Dissent Sparks Market Reactions

Key Points: Stephen Miran dissent on rate cut decision at Federal Reserve.

Stephen Miran, a newly appointed Federal Reserve board member, dissented from the consensus on September 20, advocating for a 50 basis point rate cut instead of 25.

Miran’s stance highlights potential shifts in U.S. monetary policy, affecting market dynamics, particularly in cryptocurrency sectors as investors reassess risk in light of rate adjustments.

Stephen Miran Advocates for Larger Federal Rate Cut

On September 19, 2025, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate cut, reducing rates to 4.00%–4.25%. Newly appointed board member Stephen Miran dissented, advocating for a larger 50 basis point cut. Miran emphasized his decision was based on an independent assessment, free from political influence. After the announcement, he clarified that his only communication with President Trump was a brief congratulatory call without discussing voting strategies or economic projections.

The rate adjustment marks the first cut since December 2024, signaling a shift towards easing monetary policy amid weakening labor market data. U.S. financial markets reacted with mixed signals, and the U.S. dollar weakened against other fiat currencies. The decision implies increased liquidity, which may positively affect crypto markets by alleviating risk-off pressures and driving short-term rallies.

Reactions varied, with some financial experts expressing support for Miran’s call for a deeper cut. Market analysts have noted that this division within the Fed could result in increased volatility across markets. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and experts are closely monitoring these developments as crypto markets historically benefit from easing monetary conditions.

Crypto Markets Respond to Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Decision

As of September 19, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $115,948.24, with a market cap of $2.31 trillion and a dominance of 57.14%. The 24-hour trading volume reached $42.40 billion, reflecting a -34.30% change, highlighting recent volatility. Over 7-days, BTC gained 0.41%, contrasting a -1.41% drop in the last 24 hours.

Coincu research suggests that the Fed’s recent actions might encourage increased crypto adoption, particularly in speculative DeFi and staking markets. As historical trends show, easing policies often cultivate renewed exuberance in digital asset investments, echoing previous liquidity-driven rallies.