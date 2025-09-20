The post Federal Reserve’s Stephen Miran Dissent Sparks Market Reactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Stephen Miran dissent on rate cut decision at Federal Reserve. 25 basis point cut to 4.00%–4.25% announced. Potential impact on USD, BTC, and crypto markets. Stephen Miran, a newly appointed Federal Reserve board member, dissented from the consensus on September 20, advocating for a 50 basis point rate cut instead of 25. Miran’s stance highlights potential shifts in U.S. monetary policy, affecting market dynamics, particularly in cryptocurrency sectors as investors reassess risk in light of rate adjustments. Stephen Miran Advocates for Larger Federal Rate Cut On September 19, 2025, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate cut, reducing rates to 4.00%–4.25%. Newly appointed board member Stephen Miran dissented, advocating for a larger 50 basis point cut. Miran emphasized his decision was based on an independent assessment, free from political influence. After the announcement, he clarified that his only communication with President Trump was a brief congratulatory call without discussing voting strategies or economic projections. The rate adjustment marks the first cut since December 2024, signaling a shift towards easing monetary policy amid weakening labor market data. U.S. financial markets reacted with mixed signals, and the U.S. dollar weakened against other fiat currencies. The decision implies increased liquidity, which may positively affect crypto markets by alleviating risk-off pressures and driving short-term rallies. Reactions varied, with some financial experts expressing support for Miran’s call for a deeper cut. Market analysts have noted that this division within the Fed could result in increased volatility across markets. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and experts are closely monitoring these developments as crypto markets historically benefit from easing monetary conditions. Crypto Markets Respond to Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Decision Did you know? Easing monetary policies often lead to increased investment in digital assets, reflecting historical trends of liquidity-driven rallies. As of September 19, 2025, according… The post Federal Reserve’s Stephen Miran Dissent Sparks Market Reactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Stephen Miran dissent on rate cut decision at Federal Reserve. 25 basis point cut to 4.00%–4.25% announced. Potential impact on USD, BTC, and crypto markets. Stephen Miran, a newly appointed Federal Reserve board member, dissented from the consensus on September 20, advocating for a 50 basis point rate cut instead of 25. Miran’s stance highlights potential shifts in U.S. monetary policy, affecting market dynamics, particularly in cryptocurrency sectors as investors reassess risk in light of rate adjustments. Stephen Miran Advocates for Larger Federal Rate Cut On September 19, 2025, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate cut, reducing rates to 4.00%–4.25%. Newly appointed board member Stephen Miran dissented, advocating for a larger 50 basis point cut. Miran emphasized his decision was based on an independent assessment, free from political influence. After the announcement, he clarified that his only communication with President Trump was a brief congratulatory call without discussing voting strategies or economic projections. The rate adjustment marks the first cut since December 2024, signaling a shift towards easing monetary policy amid weakening labor market data. U.S. financial markets reacted with mixed signals, and the U.S. dollar weakened against other fiat currencies. The decision implies increased liquidity, which may positively affect crypto markets by alleviating risk-off pressures and driving short-term rallies. Reactions varied, with some financial experts expressing support for Miran’s call for a deeper cut. Market analysts have noted that this division within the Fed could result in increased volatility across markets. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and experts are closely monitoring these developments as crypto markets historically benefit from easing monetary conditions. Crypto Markets Respond to Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Decision Did you know? Easing monetary policies often lead to increased investment in digital assets, reflecting historical trends of liquidity-driven rallies. As of September 19, 2025, according…

Federal Reserve’s Stephen Miran Dissent Sparks Market Reactions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 03:39
Union
U$0.013939-10.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.436-1.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,500.13-1.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017494+0.43%
Light
LIGHT$0.0168-24.69%
Key Points:
  • Stephen Miran dissent on rate cut decision at Federal Reserve.
  • 25 basis point cut to 4.00%–4.25% announced.
  • Potential impact on USD, BTC, and crypto markets.

Stephen Miran, a newly appointed Federal Reserve board member, dissented from the consensus on September 20, advocating for a 50 basis point rate cut instead of 25.

Miran’s stance highlights potential shifts in U.S. monetary policy, affecting market dynamics, particularly in cryptocurrency sectors as investors reassess risk in light of rate adjustments.

Stephen Miran Advocates for Larger Federal Rate Cut

On September 19, 2025, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate cut, reducing rates to 4.00%–4.25%. Newly appointed board member Stephen Miran dissented, advocating for a larger 50 basis point cut. Miran emphasized his decision was based on an independent assessment, free from political influence. After the announcement, he clarified that his only communication with President Trump was a brief congratulatory call without discussing voting strategies or economic projections.

The rate adjustment marks the first cut since December 2024, signaling a shift towards easing monetary policy amid weakening labor market data. U.S. financial markets reacted with mixed signals, and the U.S. dollar weakened against other fiat currencies. The decision implies increased liquidity, which may positively affect crypto markets by alleviating risk-off pressures and driving short-term rallies.

Reactions varied, with some financial experts expressing support for Miran’s call for a deeper cut. Market analysts have noted that this division within the Fed could result in increased volatility across markets. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and experts are closely monitoring these developments as crypto markets historically benefit from easing monetary conditions.

Crypto Markets Respond to Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Decision

Did you know? Easing monetary policies often lead to increased investment in digital assets, reflecting historical trends of liquidity-driven rallies.

As of September 19, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $115,948.24, with a market cap of $2.31 trillion and a dominance of 57.14%. The 24-hour trading volume reached $42.40 billion, reflecting a -34.30% change, highlighting recent volatility. Over 7-days, BTC gained 0.41%, contrasting a -1.41% drop in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:06 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests that the Fed’s recent actions might encourage increased crypto adoption, particularly in speculative DeFi and staking markets. As historical trends show, easing policies often cultivate renewed exuberance in digital asset investments, echoing previous liquidity-driven rallies.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/stephen-miran-dissent-stirs-debate/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16006-4.89%
Gravity
G$0.01104-3.49%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04387-5.87%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.432-1.49%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.86-2.73%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013874-9.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-4.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate