The post FedEx (FDX) Q1 2026 Earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Fedex truck is seen during heavy traffic on Sept. 16, 2025 in New York City. Zamek | View Press | Corbis News | Getty Images FedEx beat on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The stock rose more than 5% in after-hours trading on Thursday. “Our earnings growth underscores the success of our strategic initiatives, as we are flexing our network and reducing our cost-to-serve, while further enhancing our value proposition and customer experience,” CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a statement. Here’s how the company performed in the first fiscal quarter, compared with what Wall Street was expecting based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $3.83 adjusted vs. $3.59 expected Revenue: $22.24 billion vs. $21.66 billion expected The package delivery company posted net income of $820 million, or $3.46 per share, for the first fiscal quarter ended Aug. 31, compared to $790 million, or $3.21 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for FedEx Freight spin-off costs and other changes, the company posted net income of $910 million or $3.83 per share. Average daily volumes in the U.S. saw an increase of 6% overall, the company reported. FedEx said segment operating results saw improvements this quarter due to higher domestic package volumes, but the FedEx Freight segment operating results fell due to lower revenue and higher wages. The company said it sees revenue growth in 2026 in the range of 4% to 6%, compared with a Wall Street estimate of 1.2%. FedEx expects full-year earnings per share for fiscal year 2026 at $17.20 to $19, which is a midpoint of $18.10, compared with an estimate of $18.21. FedEx is continuing the process of spinning off FedEx Freight into a new publicly traded company, with an expected completion date… The post FedEx (FDX) Q1 2026 Earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Fedex truck is seen during heavy traffic on Sept. 16, 2025 in New York City. Zamek | View Press | Corbis News | Getty Images FedEx beat on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The stock rose more than 5% in after-hours trading on Thursday. “Our earnings growth underscores the success of our strategic initiatives, as we are flexing our network and reducing our cost-to-serve, while further enhancing our value proposition and customer experience,” CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a statement. Here’s how the company performed in the first fiscal quarter, compared with what Wall Street was expecting based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $3.83 adjusted vs. $3.59 expected Revenue: $22.24 billion vs. $21.66 billion expected The package delivery company posted net income of $820 million, or $3.46 per share, for the first fiscal quarter ended Aug. 31, compared to $790 million, or $3.21 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for FedEx Freight spin-off costs and other changes, the company posted net income of $910 million or $3.83 per share. Average daily volumes in the U.S. saw an increase of 6% overall, the company reported. FedEx said segment operating results saw improvements this quarter due to higher domestic package volumes, but the FedEx Freight segment operating results fell due to lower revenue and higher wages. The company said it sees revenue growth in 2026 in the range of 4% to 6%, compared with a Wall Street estimate of 1.2%. FedEx expects full-year earnings per share for fiscal year 2026 at $17.20 to $19, which is a midpoint of $18.10, compared with an estimate of $18.21. FedEx is continuing the process of spinning off FedEx Freight into a new publicly traded company, with an expected completion date…

FedEx (FDX) Q1 2026 Earnings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 05:59
1
1$0.007664-18.50%
Union
U$0.014713+6.95%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0593+0.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08492-4.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

A Fedex truck is seen during heavy traffic on Sept. 16, 2025 in New York City.

Zamek | View Press | Corbis News | Getty Images

FedEx beat on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report on Thursday.

The stock rose more than 5% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

“Our earnings growth underscores the success of our strategic initiatives, as we are flexing our network and reducing our cost-to-serve, while further enhancing our value proposition and customer experience,” CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a statement.

Here’s how the company performed in the first fiscal quarter, compared with what Wall Street was expecting based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: $3.83 adjusted vs. $3.59 expected
  • Revenue: $22.24 billion vs. $21.66 billion expected

The package delivery company posted net income of $820 million, or $3.46 per share, for the first fiscal quarter ended Aug. 31, compared to $790 million, or $3.21 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for FedEx Freight spin-off costs and other changes, the company posted net income of $910 million or $3.83 per share.

Average daily volumes in the U.S. saw an increase of 6% overall, the company reported. FedEx said segment operating results saw improvements this quarter due to higher domestic package volumes, but the FedEx Freight segment operating results fell due to lower revenue and higher wages.

The company said it sees revenue growth in 2026 in the range of 4% to 6%, compared with a Wall Street estimate of 1.2%. FedEx expects full-year earnings per share for fiscal year 2026 at $17.20 to $19, which is a midpoint of $18.10, compared with an estimate of $18.21.

FedEx is continuing the process of spinning off FedEx Freight into a new publicly traded company, with an expected completion date of June 2026, the company said.

Subramaniam said FedEx moves 17 million packages through its network daily.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/18/fedex-fdx-q1-2026-earnings.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0849-4.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1397-5.79%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

PANews reported on August 29 that Marc Shawn Brown, social media director of Cointelegraph, tweeted, “If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States. The current TVL is $69 billion. The future is on-chain.”
AaveToken
AAVE$299.29-3.52%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12198-3.48%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08009-3.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 14:03
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges