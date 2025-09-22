FEDMINING has officially launched mining contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, further expanding investor options.FEDMINING has officially launched mining contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, further expanding investor options.

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/22 17:48
Major
MAJOR$0.13778-12.78%

SPONSORED POST*

FEDMINING has officially launched mining contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, further expanding investor options. This initiative provides cryptocurrency enthusiasts with a new, stable income channel, allowing them to maintain a sustainable cash flow in a volatile market.

Market Background

Amidst the recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, many investors are seeking more stable income streams. Traditional methods of holding cryptocurrencies are significantly affected by price fluctuations, while cloud mining, with its low entry barriers and stable returns, is gaining traction among investors. FEDMINING’s launch of contracts for various major cryptocurrencies is designed to meet investors’ diverse and flexible needs.

Advantages of the FEDMINING platform2

Zero Equipment Requirements: Zero equipment required: no mining rigs, electricity costs, or maintenance required;

Fully Automated Settlement: Automated computing power hosting and profit settlement, daily deposits, and detailed progress tracking.

Flexible Contracts and Multi-Currency: Flexible contracts and multiple currencies: Provides a variety of periodic contracts for users to choose from, supporting mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDT/USDC, SOL and BCH.

Secure and Transparent: Multiple encryption and risk controls ensure convenient withdrawals, with auditable and traceable processes.

How to join fedmining

Create an Account: Quickly register on the FEDMINING official platform and receive an $18 welcome bonus.

Select a Contract: Choose the currency and term based on your budget and preferences, and confirm the fees and rules.

Activate: Activate instantly after payment is made, with daily settlement the following day. Withdraw or reinvest at any time.

A variety of different income contracts to choose from：

Contract ProjectInvestment AmountThe termTotal revenue
Bitcoin Miner S19k Pro$1002days$100+$6
ETC Miner E9 Pro$5007days$500+$44.10
Bitcoin Miner S21e Hyd$1,10014days$1,100+$220.2
ALPH Miner AL1$5,50030days$5,500+$2475
  Antminer S21 Imm$8,00035 days$8,000+$4,800
      Antminer L7$11,00041 days$11,000+$7,667

Note:The platform offers a variety of contracts with stable returns. For more information: FEDMINING

Summary

With the launch of multiple mainstream currency contracts, FEDMINING has further lowered the barrier to entry for users to participate in mining, providing investors with more flexible options and a stable income model. Amidst the current volatility in the crypto market, FEDMINING Cloud Mining has become the preferred platform for a growing number of investors, helping them achieve long-term, stable passive income in the digital finance sector.

Sito web ufficiale: www.fedmining.com

Email: [email protected]

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

SBSB FinTech Lawyers, an international law firm with over 10 years of experience in fintech and crypto-assets, helps its clients navigate the complex legal environment and select the best location to launch or relocate their business.
Startup
STARTUP$0.006385-13.76%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/22 19:54
Share
Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Sunny Mining's mobile app simplifies the originally complex cloud mining process into a one-click operation. Whether you hold Bitcoin (BTC), XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), or other major digital assets, you can easily participate in the production of crypto assets.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,200.99-2.11%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003137-6.58%
XRP
XRP$2.8544-4.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 19:45
Share
Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

On Thursday, a senior Bank of Italy official urged uniform standards to protect users as stablecoins position to go mainstream toward global traditional finance markets. Australia has also granted regulatory relief to stablecoin intermediaries, exempting them from holding separate financial services licenses when distributing these assets. Uniform Standards In Stablecoin Regulation During a speech at […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.03998-1.03%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09024-1.75%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/19 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

Layer Brett, Chainlink and Polkadot The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To 5–10x Portfolios By November

South Korea Set for First Public Solana Treasury Acquisition Backed by Fragmetric & DFDV