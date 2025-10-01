Fed’s Goolsbee says short government shutdowns are okay

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee noted on Tuesday that “short” government shutdowns tend to have a limited impact on the broader economy. The statements come at a time when the US government is barreling into a funding gap and subsequent shutdown.
Goolsbee also noted that he hopes tariffs result in a one-time inflation bump, rather than a drawn out inflationary pressure boost. Goolsbee’s tariff comments come just after the Trump administration announced further targetted tariffs across a wide range of goods including cabinets and lumber.
Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-goolsbee-says-short-government-shutdowns-are-okay-202509301848