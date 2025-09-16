Fed's September interest rate meeting list finalized: Milan's nomination approved, Cook's dismissal order rejected

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Jinshi, a US appeals court on Monday rejected US President Trump's request to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, the first such action by a president since the Fed's founding in 1913. The ruling by the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit means that Cook can remain at the Fed for now during the Fed's policy meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Trump administration is expected to appeal the decision to the US Supreme Court. Separately, Trump's nominee for Federal Reserve Board Governor, Michelle Milan, received the necessary votes for confirmation in the US Senate on Monday, allowing her to participate in the Fed's interest rate decision this week alongside 11 other voting members.