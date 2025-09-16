Fellowship, a new political action committee supporting 'American Crypto Supporters,' has raised $100 million.

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Cointelegraph, a new political action committee focused on supporting "pro-innovation, pro-cryptocurrency candidates" in the United States has officially launched with $100 million in funding. On Monday, the Fellowship Political Action Committee announced on the X platform that it had raised "over $100 million" from anonymous sources as part of its support for the Trump administration's digital asset strategy. The PAC stated that it aims to support specific candidates for federal office and prevent an "exodus of talent and entrepreneurs" from US cryptocurrency companies by helping to clarify regulations. Sources stated that the PAC has seen no evidence of "Coinbase's involvement."

