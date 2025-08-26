Feng Dian, former head of e-commerce at Kuaishou, was convicted of embezzling 140 million yuan through Bitcoin money laundering and was ordered to hand over over 90 BTC.

By: PANews
2025/08/26 10:50
Bitcoin
BTC$110,230.15-2.05%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.138-10.24%

PANews reported on August 26 that according to "Financial Story Collection", Feng Dian, the former general manager of the operation center of Kuaishou's e-commerce service provider, took advantage of his position to collude with suppliers to embezzle company subsidies. The amount involved was as high as 140 million yuan, setting a new record for corruption in large companies.

Feng Dian's gang fraudulently obtained subsidies through false applications and used offshore virtual currency trading platforms to launder the funds and transfer them back into RMB. Ultimately, Feng Dian and seven others were sentenced for embezzlement and ordered to surrender over 90 bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0001672-20.87%
Cardano
ADA$0.8446-7.26%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 16:45
Share
Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas

Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas

PANews reported on June 21 that Negentropy Capital founder Billy.BUIDL announced on the X platform that he had decided to dissolve Negentropy Anti-Entropy Capital, which he had established with two
BILLY
BILLY$0.003709-8.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-9.49%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 18:35
Share
Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

The post Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eric-trump-explains-familys-pro-crypto-shift/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.241-4.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01743-15.02%
Sign
SIGN$0.06996-2.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/26 11:15
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas

Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

The Next Federal Reserve FOMC Meeting Triggers Market Speculation

Solana Investment Firm: Pantera Capital Unveils Ambitious $1.25 Billion Vision