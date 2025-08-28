Fenwick denies claims it was key to the multibillion-dollar FTX fraud

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 11:46
Fenwick & West, a law firm once contracted by FTX, has asked a judge to toss a proposed lawsuit that claims it was key to the exchange’s fraud.

Law firm Fenwick & West has denied accusations from an updated class-action lawsuit alleging it was central to the crypto exchange’s fraud and eventual collapse.

Earlier this month, FTX users asked to update their suit against Fenwick, first filed in 2023, claiming new information from a bankruptcy and criminal case shared evidence that the law firm “played a key and crucial role in the most important aspects of why and how the FTX fraud was accomplished.”

Fenwick told a Florida federal judge in a filing on Monday that the court should deny FTX users’ request to update a suit against the firm, arguing their theory that it helped the exchange carry out fraud “is as facile as it is flawed.”

