Ferguson Enterprises(FERG) Stock: Surge 5% as Dividend Boost and $948M in Buybacks Fuel Investor Confidence

By: Coincentral
2025/09/17 02:32
TLDR

  • Ferguson stock jumps on Q4 beat, EPS up 59% as margins expand.
  • Q4 sales hit $8.5B with 6.9% growth; Ferguson crushes earnings.
  • Ferguson boosts dividend, EPS, and margins amid strong quarter.
  • Strategic buys, strong cash flow fuel Ferguson’s growth outlook.
  • Ferguson ends fiscal 2025 strong; eyes mid-single-digit growth.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. stock surged more than 5% to $225.46 after reporting strong fourth-quarter earnings for 2025.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc.

The stock reached an intraday high above $231 before easing slightly into the close. The rally followed robust top-line and bottom-line growth, exceeding market expectations.

Quarterly sales rose 6.9% year-over-year to $8.5 billion, supported by 5.8% organic growth and 1.1% from acquisitions. Price inflation contributed approximately 2% during the quarter, helping improve profitability. Gross margin expanded by 70 basis points to 31.7%, while operating margin improved to 10.9%.

Earnings per share climbed 59% to $3.55 due to higher operating profit and the absence of prior-year tax charges. On an adjusted basis, EPS rose 16.8% to $3.48, aided by ongoing share repurchases. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, reinforcing its capital return strategy.

Full Year Results Reflect Market Share Gains

For the full fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, Ferguson reported sales of $30.8 billion, up 3.8% from the previous year. Organic growth accounted for 3.2%, with acquisitions contributing 1.0%, though slightly offset by one fewer selling day. Pricing trends were slightly down across the year.

Gross margin rose 20 basis points to 30.7%, while operating margin declined to 8.5% due to increased investment activity. Adjusted operating margin was 9.2%, down slightly from the prior year but remained within guidance.

Earnings per share increased 9.3% to $9.32, while adjusted EPS was $9.94, reflecting a 2.6% rise. Ferguson generated $1.9 billion in operating cash flow, supporting $301 million in acquisition investments and $948 million in share repurchases. The company paid $3.32 in dividends per share, a 5% increase over the previous year.

Strategic Acquisitions and Fiscal Realignment Support Long-Term Growth

Ferguson completed nine acquisitions during the fiscal year, contributing roughly $300 million in annualized revenue. The fourth quarter included four acquisitions focused on HVAC, water treatment, and metering technologies across key regional markets. These deals aligned with its strategy to serve specialized professional customers in complex project environments.

The company also announced a change in its fiscal year-end to December 31, beginning January 2026, after a five-month transition. This adjustment aligns internal operations with peak seasonal demand and simplifies financial reporting. Ferguson will report interim results in December and full transition results in February 2026.

Guidance for calendar 2025 includes mid-single-digit revenue growth and an adjusted operating margin between 9.2% and 9.6%. Management remains confident despite market uncertainty, emphasizing resilience in non-residential sectors and disciplined expense management. The company’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA stood at 1.1x, reflecting a strong balance sheet position.

Ferguson continues to leverage organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and shareholder returns as core components of its long-term strategy.

 

The post Ferguson Enterprises(FERG) Stock: Surge 5% as Dividend Boost and $948M in Buybacks Fuel Investor Confidence appeared first on CoinCentral.

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

BitcoinWorld Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens The world of esports and cryptocurrency just got a major jolt! The strategic move by Chiliz OG Esports, a groundbreaking development, sees Chiliz (CHZ) making a significant foray into the competitive gaming landscape. This pivotal moment involves the acquisition of a 51% stake in the renowned esports organization OG Esports, as reported by Decrypt. It’s a clear signal that the convergence of blockchain technology and professional gaming is accelerating, promising exciting new opportunities for fans and stakeholders alike. What Does the Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition Mean for Fan Tokens? This isn’t Chiliz’s first interaction with OG Esports. Back in 2020, OG Esports was a pioneer, becoming the very first esports team to launch its fan token on the Socios platform. This early partnership laid the groundwork for the deeper integration we see today. The OG fan token has already demonstrated impressive growth, recently hitting an all-time high in market capitalization, soaring past the $100 million mark. Currently, the OG fan token is trading robustly. According to CoinMarketCap, it sits at $16.83, reflecting a healthy 10.23% increase. This strong performance underscores the inherent value and appeal of fan tokens, especially when backed by a popular and successful team like OG Esports. The Chiliz OG Esports acquisition will likely amplify this trend, potentially driving further engagement and utility for these innovative digital assets. How Will Chiliz’s Investment Shape the Esports Landscape? Chiliz, through its Socios.com platform, has been at the forefront of fan engagement in sports and esports globally. Acquiring a majority stake in OG Esports is a strategic move designed to deepen its roots within the dynamic esports ecosystem. This isn’t just about a financial investment; it’s about integrating Web3 technologies more intimately into team operations and enhancing fan experiences. Enhanced Fan Engagement: Expect more innovative ways for fans to interact with OG Esports, from voting on minor team decisions to gaining exclusive access and earning unique rewards. New Revenue Streams: The acquisition could unlock novel monetization strategies for OG Esports, leveraging blockchain’s transparency and efficiency. This provides sustainable growth opportunities. Broader Web3 Adoption: This significant move could serve as a blueprint for other esports organizations, encouraging wider adoption of fan tokens and comprehensive blockchain solutions across the industry. The vision behind the Chiliz OG Esports deal extends beyond simple ownership. It aims to create a more immersive and rewarding experience for the global fanbase, solidifying the role of digital assets in modern sports entertainment and community building. What Are the Future Prospects for Fan Tokens in Esports? The success of the OG fan token and the subsequent Chiliz acquisition paint a clear picture: fan tokens are here to stay and poised for significant growth. This development suggests a future where fan tokens are not just collectibles but integral tools for community governance, loyalty programs, and direct, meaningful interaction between teams and their ardent supporters. Consider the compelling potential benefits: Direct Influence: Token holders gain a tangible voice in minor team decisions, fostering a stronger sense of belonging and ownership. Exclusive Perks: Access to VIP events, limited-edition merchandise, and unique digital content can be directly tied to token ownership, rewarding loyalty. Community Building: Fan tokens facilitate a decentralized community where supporters have a shared stake in the team’s success, creating a powerful collective identity. The Chiliz OG Esports partnership is a testament to the evolving dynamics of sports and entertainment, where digital ownership and active community participation are becoming increasingly vital components of the fan experience. Driving Innovation: The Road Ahead for Chiliz and OG Esports This strategic alliance is set to drive significant innovation within both the blockchain and esports sectors. Chiliz’s established expertise in Web3 technology, particularly with fan tokens, combined with OG Esports’ competitive prowess and dedicated global fanbase, creates a powerful synergy. We can anticipate not only new product offerings and enhanced platform features but also potentially groundbreaking integrations that push the boundaries of what’s possible in fan engagement and digital ownership. However, this journey isn’t without its considerations. Integrating blockchain solutions into a traditional esports organization requires careful planning and execution. Ensuring user-friendliness for fans who might be new to crypto, managing tokenomics effectively, and navigating regulatory landscapes will be key challenges. Despite these, the potential for growth and the creation of a truly interactive fan ecosystem is immense. The Chiliz OG Esports partnership aims to overcome these hurdles, setting new industry standards. This is more than just a business transaction; it’s a statement about the future. It highlights the growing importance of decentralized technologies in mainstream industries. The partnership will undoubtedly inspire other teams and organizations to explore similar ventures, further legitimizing fan tokens and blockchain applications in the broader sports entertainment industry. The goal is to create a more direct, transparent, and rewarding relationship between teams and their most passionate supporters. A Compelling Partnership The Chiliz OG Esports acquisition is a landmark event, showcasing the immense potential when innovative blockchain technology meets the passionate world of esports. It reinforces the value of fan tokens as a powerful tool for engagement and community building, while also paving the way for a more interactive and rewarding experience for fans globally. As Chiliz continues to expand its footprint, this partnership stands as a beacon for the future of Web3 in competitive gaming. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Chiliz (CHZ)? A1: Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain-based platform that powers Socios.com, an app where sports and esports fans can buy fan tokens to engage with their favorite teams and influence club decisions. Q2: What is OG Esports? A2: OG Esports is a highly successful professional esports organization, most notably known for its achievements in Dota 2, having won The International championship multiple times. Q3: What does the 51% acquisition mean? A3: Chiliz acquiring a 51% stake means they now have a majority ownership interest in OG Esports, giving them significant control over the organization’s strategic direction and operations. Q4: How does this acquisition benefit OG fan token holders? A4: The acquisition is expected to deepen the integration of the OG fan token within the team’s ecosystem, potentially leading to more utility, exclusive benefits, and increased value through enhanced fan engagement initiatives and strategic growth. Q5: Will other esports teams follow this trend? A5: This significant move by Chiliz and OG Esports sets a precedent and is likely to encourage other esports organizations to explore similar partnerships and adopt fan token models and Web3 technologies. Share Your Thoughts! What do you think about the exciting Chiliz OG Esports acquisition and its implications for the future of fan tokens and competitive gaming? Share this article on your social media platforms and join the conversation! Let’s discuss how this groundbreaking partnership could reshape the esports world. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the esports fan token market price action. This post Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/17 07:25
Asia's stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Asia’s stock markets are starting to feel the heat as Donald Trump’s tariff hikes begin cutting into corporate profits. Fund giants including T. Rowe Price and Franklin Templeton are warning that companies across the region, especially in South Korea and Taiwan, are more exposed than investors think. Export-heavy industries have enjoyed months of gains, but […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 08:28
Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Bitwise files with the SEC to launch a stablecoin & tokenization ETF, the first of its kind in the US.
