Fetch.ai launches Fetch Coder to enhance decentralized app development

Key Takeaways
- Fetch.ai launched Fetch Coder to simplify decentralized app development with AI-powered coding assistance.
- Fetch Coder supports multi-chain ecosystems like Cosmos, features agent integration, and enables rapid, coordinated codebase edits.
Fetch.ai, which merges artificial intelligence with decentralized infrastructure to power autonomous agents, announced Tuesday the launch of Fetch Coder, an AI coding assistant to help developers build across Fetch.ai, Cosmos, and web3.
The new tool uses agentic search to analyze entire codebases rapidly, enabling coordinated multi-file edits and seamless integration with Agentverse for agent development.
The platform features integrated agent support with direct access to Fetch.ai’s agent framework, multi-chain compatibility with Cosmos SDK, AI-powered build and plan modes for generating code and documentation, and ecosystem integration with existing developer tools.
Fetch Coder keeps developers in charge, requiring permission for file edits while adapting to personal coding norms. It can be tailored, expanded through its SDK, or deployed inside VSCode.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fetch-ai-coding-assistant-launch/