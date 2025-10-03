ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
FG Nexus tokenization is bringing Nasdaq-listed common and preferred shares onto Ethereum through a partnership with Securitize.FG Nexus tokenization is bringing Nasdaq-listed common and preferred shares onto Ethereum through a partnership with Securitize.

FG Nexus Tokenization: Nasdaq Shares on Ethereum with On-Chain Dividends

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 16:28

SPONSORED POST*

FG Nexus tokenization is bringing Nasdaq-listed common and preferred shares onto Ethereum through a partnership with Securitize, promising dividends on-chain and compliant stock tokens.

What did FG Nexus and Securitize announce about nasdaq tokenized shares?

On October 24, 2023, FG Nexus and Securitize unveiled a strategic partnership to advance the tokenization of Nasdaq-listed common and preferred shares on the Ethereum blockchain.

The initiative centers on onchain dividend distribution, which would allow dividends to be automatically and transparently disbursed to token holders. In this context, the partners say the program will rely on regulated roles analogous to a broker-dealer, an alternative trading system (ATS) and a transfer agent; further detail is available on Securitize’s site.

How will tokenized stock ethereum offerings function?

The proposal uses Ethereum smart contracts to mint compliant tokens that map to off-chain share registries.

Through a blend of on-chain records and an off-chain custodian registry, investors could custody tokenized equity while preserving shareholder rights. It should be noted that tokenized stock ethereum is intended to reduce settlement friction and accelerate transfer processes.

How are tokens linked to off-chain shares?

Tokens are expected to be supported by a registry and a legal framework that treat the token as a representation of an actual share.

That requires strict reconciliation between the ledger maintained by the issuer or transfer agent and the public blockchain records, ensuring the on-chain token corresponds to the off-chain ownership record.

Will there be onchain dividend distribution and preferred stock tokenization?

The announcement explicitly mentions plans for preferred stock tokenization, including dividend-paying perpetual preferreds. Program materials suggest dividends could be routed on-chain; however, precise payout schedules and tax treatments were not disclosed.

What are the legal and custody implications?

Regulatory clarity is essential. A robust stock tokens legal framework is necessary to guarantee that token holders retain legal rights equivalent to traditional shareholders.

At the same time, stock token custody solutions must weave together KYC/AML compliance, broker-dealer oversight and transfer-agent operations to avoid a mismatch between on-chain balances and legal ownership.

How does Securitize fit in?

Securitize supplies a regulated technology stack used in other tokenization efforts; its platform supports issuance, compliance and secondary trading rails—capabilities that underpin securitize stock tokens within a regulated environment.

From practical experience advising tokenization projects, implementers must coordinate legal, custody and transfer-agent workflows early: audited smart contracts, reconciled on-chain/off-chain ledgers and regulated custody are essential to preserve shareholder rights.

In addition, firms should budget several months for compliance sign-offs and systems integration before token issuance can go live.

Meanwhile, Galaxy has pursued tokenized stock efforts on the Solana network, illustrating a broader market trend.

Across networks, traditional equities are increasingly being represented on blockchain platforms, a shift that aims to expand investor access and streamline back-office operations. For readers seeking deeper technical and market context, our coverage of Ethereum innovations and Solana-based projects provides further analysis.

The strategic convergence of regulated finance and blockchain technology is therefore more than a technical exercise: it also reinforces industry commitments to compliance and transparency.

As these tokenization projects mature, they are expected to yield new investment vehicles that comply with established regulatory standards while delivering the efficiency and programmability inherent to blockchain-based platforms.

As the SEC observed, “Tokenization may facilitate capital formation and enhance investors’ ability to use their assets as collateral,” a reminder that regulatory alignment remains central to mainstream adoption (SEC).

Important: Tokenized shares remain subject to securities laws and transfer restrictions; investors should monitor filings and issuer disclosures.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1671-5.05%
MANTRA
OM$0.09197-5.19%
OP
OP$0.3574-6.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Lookonchain data, whale addresses (0x436F and 0x2DDf) have once again purchased a total of 5.51 million INSP (approximately US$110,000). The current total holdings have reached 115.07 million INSP (approximately US$2.1 million), accounting for 11.51% of the total INSP supply.
Inspect
INSP$0.00669-16.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 16:50
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
NEAR
NEAR$1.874-6.95%
Waves
WAVES$0.6665-8.15%
Solana
SOL$160.99-8.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:23

Trending News

More

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,017.72
$104,017.72$104,017.72

-1.63%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,508.85
$3,508.85$3,508.85

-2.23%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.66
$161.66$161.66

-3.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2660
$2.2660$2.2660

-2.62%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16409
$0.16409$0.16409

-1.71%