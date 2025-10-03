FG Nexus Tokenization: Nasdaq Shares on Ethereum with On-Chain Dividends

SPONSORED POST*

FG Nexus tokenization is bringing Nasdaq-listed common and preferred shares onto Ethereum through a partnership with Securitize, promising dividends on-chain and compliant stock tokens.

What did FG Nexus and Securitize announce about nasdaq tokenized shares?

On October 24, 2023, FG Nexus and Securitize unveiled a strategic partnership to advance the tokenization of Nasdaq-listed common and preferred shares on the Ethereum blockchain.



The initiative centers on onchain dividend distribution, which would allow dividends to be automatically and transparently disbursed to token holders. In this context, the partners say the program will rely on regulated roles analogous to a broker-dealer, an alternative trading system (ATS) and a transfer agent; further detail is available on Securitize’s site.

How will tokenized stock ethereum offerings function?

The proposal uses Ethereum smart contracts to mint compliant tokens that map to off-chain share registries.



Through a blend of on-chain records and an off-chain custodian registry, investors could custody tokenized equity while preserving shareholder rights. It should be noted that tokenized stock ethereum is intended to reduce settlement friction and accelerate transfer processes.

How are tokens linked to off-chain shares?

Tokens are expected to be supported by a registry and a legal framework that treat the token as a representation of an actual share.



That requires strict reconciliation between the ledger maintained by the issuer or transfer agent and the public blockchain records, ensuring the on-chain token corresponds to the off-chain ownership record.

Will there be onchain dividend distribution and preferred stock tokenization?

The announcement explicitly mentions plans for preferred stock tokenization, including dividend-paying perpetual preferreds. Program materials suggest dividends could be routed on-chain; however, precise payout schedules and tax treatments were not disclosed.

What are the legal and custody implications?

Regulatory clarity is essential. A robust stock tokens legal framework is necessary to guarantee that token holders retain legal rights equivalent to traditional shareholders.



At the same time, stock token custody solutions must weave together KYC/AML compliance, broker-dealer oversight and transfer-agent operations to avoid a mismatch between on-chain balances and legal ownership.

How does Securitize fit in?

Securitize supplies a regulated technology stack used in other tokenization efforts; its platform supports issuance, compliance and secondary trading rails—capabilities that underpin securitize stock tokens within a regulated environment.

From practical experience advising tokenization projects, implementers must coordinate legal, custody and transfer-agent workflows early: audited smart contracts, reconciled on-chain/off-chain ledgers and regulated custody are essential to preserve shareholder rights.



In addition, firms should budget several months for compliance sign-offs and systems integration before token issuance can go live.

Meanwhile, Galaxy has pursued tokenized stock efforts on the Solana network, illustrating a broader market trend.



Across networks, traditional equities are increasingly being represented on blockchain platforms, a shift that aims to expand investor access and streamline back-office operations. For readers seeking deeper technical and market context, our coverage of Ethereum innovations and Solana-based projects provides further analysis.

The strategic convergence of regulated finance and blockchain technology is therefore more than a technical exercise: it also reinforces industry commitments to compliance and transparency.



As these tokenization projects mature, they are expected to yield new investment vehicles that comply with established regulatory standards while delivering the efficiency and programmability inherent to blockchain-based platforms.



As the SEC observed, “Tokenization may facilitate capital formation and enhance investors’ ability to use their assets as collateral,” a reminder that regulatory alignment remains central to mainstream adoption (SEC).

Important: Tokenized shares remain subject to securities laws and transfer restrictions; investors should monitor filings and issuer disclosures.