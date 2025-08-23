FHE surges nearly 200%, Mind Network advances crypto AI and RWA compliance infrastructure

By: PANews
2025/08/23 13:59
PANews reported on August 23rd that, according to CoinMarketCap data, the price of the FHE token briefly broke through $0.14, a 197% increase over 24 hours, reaching a high of $0.16. This surge is believed to be related to Mind Network's ongoing promotional efforts around encrypted AI infrastructure, partnering with platforms such as BytePlus, Lark, and COZE, as well as the launch of its newly launched on-chain encrypted messaging protocol to enhance compliance with real-world assets (RWA).

Mind Network is pioneering quantum-resistant fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) infrastructure, driving a fully encrypted internet through secure data and AI computing. It is collaborating with industry leaders to advance the development of the zero-trust internet protocol HTTPZ, setting new standards for trusted AI and encrypted data processing for the Web3 and AI ecosystems.

