Fidelity & Bitwise Fuel Optimism as BTC Nears $120K

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 17:07
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Momentum Builds Near $120K

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading just under $119,000, after briefly touching $119,400 earlier in the day. The cryptocurrency has maintained strong momentum this week, consolidating above the $116,000 support zone. The psychological resistance level at $120K is now the key barrier for traders and investors.

By TradingView – BTCUSD_2025-10-02 (All)

The latest Bitcoin price prediction suggests that if BTC manages to close decisively above $120K, a push toward $122K–$124K could follow. However, failure to hold $116K may drag the price back toward the $112K–$114K range.

Fidelity & Bitwise Buy $238.7 Million in Bitcoin

The big headline boosting market sentiment today is the news that Fidelity Investments and Bitwise collectively purchased $238.7 million worth of Bitcoin. Institutional buying at this scale strengthens confidence in BTC’s long-term potential, especially as these firms are key players in the ETF and asset management space.

This move highlights the ongoing institutional shift into Bitcoin, reinforcing BTC’s position as a digital store of value and making it increasingly attractive to traditional investors.

Technical Outlook: What to Watch Next

  1. Resistance: $120K remains the immediate resistance. A breakout could open the door to $124K.
  2. Support: $116K is the first key support, followed by the broader $112K–$114K range.
  3. Momentum: The RSI and moving averages remain supportive of further gains as long as BTC holds above $116K.

Traders should also keep an eye on spot ETF inflows, as renewed institutional demand has often correlated with upward momentum.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Short-Term and Long-Term Outlook

With Fidelity and Bitwise increasing their exposure, Bitcoin’s narrative as a long-term hedge against inflation and a key asset in diversified portfolios remains stronger than ever.

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/bitcoin-price-prediction-fidelity-bitwise-purchase/

