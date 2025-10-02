The post Fidelity & Bitwise Fuel Optimism as BTC Nears $120K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Momentum Builds Near $120K Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading just under $119,000, after briefly touching $119,400 earlier in the day. The cryptocurrency has maintained strong momentum this week, consolidating above the $116,000 support zone. The psychological resistance level at $120K is now the key barrier for traders and investors. By TradingView – BTCUSD_2025-10-02 (All) The latest Bitcoin price prediction suggests that if BTC manages to close decisively above $120K, a push toward $122K–$124K could follow. However, failure to hold $116K may drag the price back toward the $112K–$114K range. Fidelity & Bitwise Buy $238.7 Million in Bitcoin The big headline boosting market sentiment today is the news that Fidelity Investments and Bitwise collectively purchased $238.7 million worth of Bitcoin. Institutional buying at this scale strengthens confidence in BTC’s long-term potential, especially as these firms are key players in the ETF and asset management space. This move highlights the ongoing institutional shift into Bitcoin, reinforcing BTC’s position as a digital store of value and making it increasingly attractive to traditional investors. Technical Outlook: What to Watch Next Resistance: $120K remains the immediate resistance. A breakout could open the door to $124K. Support: $116K is the first key support, followed by the broader $112K–$114K range. Momentum: The RSI and moving averages remain supportive of further gains as long as BTC holds above $116K. Traders should also keep an eye on spot ETF inflows, as renewed institutional demand has often correlated with upward momentum. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Short-Term and Long-Term Outlook With Fidelity and Bitwise increasing their exposure, Bitcoin’s narrative as a long-term hedge against inflation and a key asset in diversified portfolios remains stronger than ever. Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/bitcoin-price-prediction-fidelity-bitwise-purchase/ The post Fidelity & Bitwise Fuel Optimism as BTC Nears $120K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Momentum Builds Near $120K Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading just under $119,000, after briefly touching $119,400 earlier in the day. The cryptocurrency has maintained strong momentum this week, consolidating above the $116,000 support zone. The psychological resistance level at $120K is now the key barrier for traders and investors. By TradingView – BTCUSD_2025-10-02 (All) The latest Bitcoin price prediction suggests that if BTC manages to close decisively above $120K, a push toward $122K–$124K could follow. However, failure to hold $116K may drag the price back toward the $112K–$114K range. Fidelity & Bitwise Buy $238.7 Million in Bitcoin The big headline boosting market sentiment today is the news that Fidelity Investments and Bitwise collectively purchased $238.7 million worth of Bitcoin. Institutional buying at this scale strengthens confidence in BTC’s long-term potential, especially as these firms are key players in the ETF and asset management space. This move highlights the ongoing institutional shift into Bitcoin, reinforcing BTC’s position as a digital store of value and making it increasingly attractive to traditional investors. Technical Outlook: What to Watch Next Resistance: $120K remains the immediate resistance. A breakout could open the door to $124K. Support: $116K is the first key support, followed by the broader $112K–$114K range. Momentum: The RSI and moving averages remain supportive of further gains as long as BTC holds above $116K. Traders should also keep an eye on spot ETF inflows, as renewed institutional demand has often correlated with upward momentum. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Short-Term and Long-Term Outlook With Fidelity and Bitwise increasing their exposure, Bitcoin’s narrative as a long-term hedge against inflation and a key asset in diversified portfolios remains stronger than ever. Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/bitcoin-price-prediction-fidelity-bitwise-purchase/