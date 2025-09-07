Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Surpasses $200 Million on Ethereum

Key Points: Fidelity’s digital fund surpasses $200 million, challenging BlackRock.

Fidelity Investments launched the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) on the Ethereum blockchain, surpassing $200 million in assets and challenging BlackRock’s BUIDL fund.

The rise of FDIT signals increased institutional interest in tokenized financial products, potentially reshaping traditional and decentralized finance sectors.

Institutional Shift: Traditional to Digital Assets

Fidelity’s on-chain fund, FDIT, has reached $203,685,560, marking a notable milestone in tokenized securities. The product’s success emphasizes the increasing interest in tokenized real-world assets, as it directly competes with BlackRock’s BUIDL fund.

As institutions allocate resources to FDIT, a shift from traditional methods toward digital assets is evident. This movement enhances liquidity and demonstrates the viability of blockchain for mainstream financial products. Abigail P. Johnson, CEO of Fidelity, highlights their strategic move towards digital assets:

Did you know? FDIT rivals BlackRock’s BUIDL, showcasing how traditional financial giants increasingly utilize blockchain for asset tokenization, a trend gaining momentum since its initiation with BlackRock’s entry.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) holds a significant market presence with a price of $4,298.98 and a market cap of $518.91 billion. The cryptocurrency represents 13.60% of the market, with recent price fluctuations highlighting its volatility.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:38 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests that the trend towards tokenized assets will likely intensify. Institutional adoption is accelerating, driven by regulatory clarity and technological advancements, potentially reshaping traditional finance landscapes. Explore Fidelity’s quarterly beliefs on the evolving digital landscape.