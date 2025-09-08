Fidelity's tokenized treasury fund, FDIT, launched on Ethereum, has surpassed $200 million in assets.

PANews reported on September 8th that BeInCrypto has announced that Fidelity Asset Management has issued the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) on the Ethereum network, representing a blockchain-based share of its Treasury Money Market Fund, which currently holds over $200 million in assets. The fund invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury bonds and cash, charges a 0.20% management fee, and is custodied by Bank of New York Mellon. FDIT currently has only two holders. This move puts Fidelity in direct competition with BlackRock's BUIDL Fund, which dominates the $700 million tokenized Treasury bond market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.