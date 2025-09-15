Fight.ID and UFC Broaden Web3 Partnership to Advance Digital Fan Experiences

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/15 21:49
SPACE ID
ID$0.1567-4.04%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006084-0.86%

 Fightfi, the company behind the Web3 combat sports platform Fight.ID has announced an expanded partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to develop blockchain-based fan engagement initiatives further. The collaboration aims to introduce new digital experiences for UFC's global audience, leveraging Web3 infrastructure to deepen participation and interaction.

As a key partner of UFC Strike, the organization’s official digital collectibles platform, Fight.ID has been instrumental in building Web3 experiences for MMA fans over the past three years. The extended partnership will expand these efforts, including the rollout of a blockchain-powered loyalty system, a fighter prize pool mechanism, and a premium merchandise line exclusive to Fight.ID users.

To support the next stage of development, Fight.ID recently closed a funding round with participation from both institutional and individual investors across the technology and sports sectors. Backers include Anthos Capital, Aptos Foundation, Aquanow Ventures, Blockchain Coinvestors, Fabric VC, Jupiter, and Memeland, alongside angel investors from the entertainment and professional sports worlds.

Notable individual participants include UFC athletes Gilbert Burns, Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, Vicente Luque, Eric Nicksick, Alexandre Pantoja, and Gregory Rodrigues. Other investors include Craig Kallman, Chief Music Officer at Atlantic Music Group; former NBA All-Star Baron Davis; NFL Pro Bowler Cam Jordan; and Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands.

Funds raised will be used to develop a range of digital products focused on ownership, programmable rewards, and immersive user interaction. These offerings will be designed around the platform’s foundational values: Fight Fair, Fight Together, Fight Through, and Fight Forever.

“UFC has always embraced an innovation-first mentality. James and his team have proven to be a dynamic and innovative partner for us, and we are extremely excited to support the Fight.ID ecosystem over the next several years,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Partnerships at TKO.

According to the company, the enhanced partnership reflects UFC’s commitment to evolving fan experiences in step with broader digital trends, especially as mixed martial arts continues to expand its global reach.

The announcement marks a further step in integrating blockchain into mainstream sports, with Fight.ID positioning itself at the forefront of digital fan engagement in combat sports.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC (approximately US$59,988,000).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:46
Share
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$101 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009601-0.34%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 12:01
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08557-11.52%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010195-2.80%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Trump plans major sanctions on Russian oil, but wants the EU to act first

The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.