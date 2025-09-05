Figma’s Shares Slide Following Earnings as Company Says It Isn’t a Bitcoin Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 11:52
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09808-1.13%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.003185-4.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016536-4.16%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004351+7.93%

In brief

  • Figma shares fell nearly 20% Thursday to $54.56, down from a high of $122 in early August.
  • Q2 revenue rose 41% to $249.6 million, slightly beating expectations, with 2025 adjusted operating income forecast at $88–$98 million.
  • The firm disclosed $91 million in Bitcoin holdings but its CEO stressed it is “a design company,” not a Bitcoin holding firm.

Software giant Figma’s shares plunged Thursday after it published its first quarterly report as a publicly traded company, with its CEO claiming he wasn’t trying to be Strategy boss Michael Saylor with regard to its Bitcoin holdings. 

Nasdaq data shows that Figma (FIG) was down nearly 20% Thursday afternoon, one hour ahead of the closing bell, with shares priced at $54.56.

Shares reached a high of $122 at the beginning of August, just days after the company went public on the NYSE. 

The drop came after earnings on Wednesday showed that the software company’s revenue grew 41% year-over-year to $249.6 million, slightly higher than expected. 

Adjusted operating income for 2025 is expected to be $88 million to $98 million, compared with an average projection of $88 million, the firm said. 

The company said in July that it had been holding onto a multi-million-dollar Bitcoin investment for more than a year via a Bitcoin ETF, at the time valued at close to $70 million. 

But in an interview with CNBC, the software firm said that it wasn’t trying to be like Strategy—formerly MicroStrategy—which is now the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. 

“This is not a Bitcoin holding company,” CEO Dylan Field was quoted as saying. “It’s a design company.”

Figma has bought Bitcoin as a diversification hedge rather than following in the footsteps of Bitcoin treasuries—companies that buy and hold the crypto to pump their stock.

Still, the software giant said it would buy more Bitcoin back in July, and a Wednesday filing with the SEC showed that it had nearly $91 million in the crypto. 

Founded in 2012, Figma began as a browser-based interface design tool and has grown into a widely used platform for cross-functional product teams.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338171/figmas-shares-slide-earnings-company-says-it-isnt-bitcoin-treasury

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.8+0.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,541.26+0.79%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

The WLFI token from World Liberty Financial faced severe turbulence this week, falling by more than 50% to $0.16 after developers blacklisted billionaire Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens tied to him. The decision, confirmed through blockchain records, has intensified debates about centralization, governance, and the role of major investors in token launches. Why […]
SUN
SUN$0.021281-2.63%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1837-2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-1.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:08
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004395-3.66%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013908+1.65%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105-33.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers

First Dogecoin ETF May Debut in the US Next Week: Bloomberg Analyst