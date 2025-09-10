Figure Inc. Expands IPO to $693 Million

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 02:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.654+3.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,558.29-0.47%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012912+42.65%
Capverse
CAP$0.12243-4.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1247+1.29%
Key Points:
  • Figure Inc. boosts IPO size to $693 million, increasing share offerings.
  • New IPO sets Figure’s market value near $4.7 billion.
  • Duquesne Family Office plans a $50 million share acquisition.

Figure Technology Solutions Inc. is set to increase its IPO target to $693 million, with trading to commence on Nasdaq under the ticker FIGR on Thursday.

This move signals growing confidence in blockchain technology’s integration into traditional finance, potentially influencing market dynamics and establishing valuation benchmarks for future blockchain-related IPOs.

Insights on Blockchain IPOs and Regulatory Trends

We are excited to increase our IPO size target, which reflects the strong demand for our blockchain-powered lending solutions. – Mike Cagney, Founder & CEO, Figure Technology Solutions Inc.

Duquesne Family Office LLC has declared interest in purchasing $50 million worth of shares. This move supports institutional faith in Figure’s long-term potential. No other major market reactions are reported at the time.

Market Data

Did you know? Previous blockchain-related IPOs, such as Coinbase’s sparked interest but had a limited direct impact on major cryptocurrencies. Figure’s unique approach could test market perceptions of blockchain value in traditional finance.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $112,801.69 with a market cap of $2.25 trillion, dominating 57.49% of the market. Its 24-hour volume is $40.61 billion, marking a 21.07% rise. BTC’s recent movements show a 0.66% increase in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:40 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu suggest that the IPO highlights a growing interest in blockchain solutions within traditional finance. Regulatory acceptance might progressively favor firms like Figure as they navigate the tokenization of real-world assets.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/figure-ipo-693m-nasdaq-figr/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$877.87-0.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1552+9.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002552-1.80%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

XRP’s rally on Fed rate-cut expectations coincides with FindMining’s launch of a fully automated cloud mining platform. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2.9601-0.08%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08838+2.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/10 00:00
Share
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10142+0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0814-11.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions

Trump’s crypto footprint shapes Democrats’ blueprint for new rules